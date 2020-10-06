 Skip to main content
DC volleyball runs streak to seven in a row
David City Volleyball

Left to right, Neely Behrns, Natalie Blum and Lauren Vandenberg celebrate winning a point at home on Sept. 22.

 Nate Tenopir

David City volleyball swept through four sets and ran its winning streak to seven in a row in a pair of home victories Sept. 29.

DC took down Wilber-Clatonia 25-12, 25-12 and C-2 No. 4 Thayer Central 25-19, 25-22 to improve to 13-7 on the season. David City hasn't lost since a loss to two-set defeat to C-1 No. 7 Syracuse on Sept. 19. Since then, wins include Cross County, Schuyler, Aquinas Catholic, North Bend, Central City, Shelby-Rising City and last week's pair.

David City allowed just seven kills to Wilber-Clatonia and took advantage of 31 Wolverine attacking errors. Senior Lauren Vandenberg led the Scouts with nine kills on 13 attacks with one error for a .667 hitting percentage. David City had 19 kills on 43 swings and hit .333.

Against the ranked Titans, the Scouts were the more efficient on offense and used that advantage for the in in a match that was otherwise even. David City had 30 kills to 21 for Thayer Central, hit .247 compared to .146 and 85 total attacks compared to 67.

Vandenberg had 11 kills, Kaidence Morlan served up two ace and Peyton Andel had eight digs and 26 assists.

David City is back in action Thursday in a triangular that includes 0-11 Twin River and 10-9 Sutton. There are only three more regular season games following Thursday then the Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament Oct. 19-22.

Other Area Scores:

Wahoo Neumann def. Aquinas Catholic 25-20, 25-9, 20-25, 25-18

Oakland Craig def. Aquinas Catholic 13-25, 25-20, 25-23

Aquinas Catholic def. Cross County 25-20, 25-23

Shelby-Rising City def. East Butler 25-18, 25-22, 25-14

Shelby-Rising City def. Palmer 25-13, 25-20, 25-19

Reach The Banner-Press sports staff via email at DVDsports@lee.net.

