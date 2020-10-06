DC volleyball runs streak to seven in a row

David City volleyball swept through four sets and ran its winning streak to seven in a row in a pair of home victories Sept. 29.

DC took down Wilber-Clatonia 25-12, 25-12 and C-2 No. 4 Thayer Central 25-19, 25-22 to improve to 13-7 on the season. David City hasn't lost since a loss to two-set defeat to C-1 No. 7 Syracuse on Sept. 19. Since then, wins include Cross County, Schuyler, Aquinas Catholic, North Bend, Central City, Shelby-Rising City and last week's pair.

David City allowed just seven kills to Wilber-Clatonia and took advantage of 31 Wolverine attacking errors. Senior Lauren Vandenberg led the Scouts with nine kills on 13 attacks with one error for a .667 hitting percentage. David City had 19 kills on 43 swings and hit .333.

Against the ranked Titans, the Scouts were the more efficient on offense and used that advantage for the in in a match that was otherwise even. David City had 30 kills to 21 for Thayer Central, hit .247 compared to .146 and 85 total attacks compared to 67.

Vandenberg had 11 kills, Kaidence Morlan served up two ace and Peyton Andel had eight digs and 26 assists.