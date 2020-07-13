Denker gains level of appreciation from Shrine Bowl

"There was just a lot of guys that I was able to connect with right away," Denker said. "There was just a lot of cool dudes that had the same drive as me and same goals. It was just kind of amazing to see how similar we are even though we're all from different places."

Denker, who will be playing college for South Dakota, also shared a room with a player who he might see more in the future - South Dakota State commit Caleb Francl.

"He'll be playing linebacker, so him and I might be going against each other sometimes on the field," Denker said.

The game itself was also a unique experience. Even in a loss, the return to the field was meaningful after so long away and so much uncertainty.

The former Scout was also happy to see a couple thousand people in the stands.

"It was such an amazing experience with it being broadcast on TV," he said. "It was a fun game even though we ended up losing. It was nice to be able to have a game after that week of hard work."

When all was said and done, Denker said he left Kearney with an added level of appreciation for not only football, but also life.