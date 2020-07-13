Denker gains level of appreciation from Shrine Bowl

David City's Clayton Denker became the ninth Scout to play in the Shrine Bowl on Saturday, joining 89 other players from across Nebraska for the first football game in the United States in months.
Denker was chosen after a senior season that included over 1,300 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns. Though he never carried the ball and only counted on the stat sheet for one first-quarter tackle, the game, and the week overall, was much more than Saturday's result.
Denker and the North squad may have walked away with a 30-6 loss, but he also walked away with new friendships and a new appreciation for what football has provided in his athletic and personal life.
"The whole week was just such a memorable experience," he said. "I met so many people, and I've never gotten closer with another team like that before in such a short amount of time. Throughout the week I was just appreciative of just being there and being able to play for something that's more than a game, and all those kids."
Those kids are normally part of the festivities. Shriners Hospitals, which provides services to children suffering from a variety of conditions and injuries, offers Shrine Bowl players the opportunity for face-to-face communication with the patients. Though that wasn't part of the schedule in 2020 due to the pandemic, Denker and his teammates heard many of the children's stories the day before kickoff.
As much fun as it was go come together as teenagers on the cusp of their next stage in life, that opportunity was a reminder of the reason everyone was gathered together.
"We listened to a couple of the kids' stories," Denker said. "It's amazing what they go through every single day and the fighting they had to do to get where they are."
Denker also took part in an activity where he and his teammates used a prosthetic arm to pick up legos. The experience taught him a lot about the difficulties some of the children endure on a daily basis.
"It's definitely eye opening about how much harder it is for these kids," he said. "Again I was just so appreciative for everything."
Some of the other team activities included laser tag, bowling, mini golf, swimming and hanging out playing Madden at night.
An additional bonus of the week was the friendships he made with his teammates. The players practiced, played and hung out together 24/7 during the Shrine Bowl week.
"Most of that group I was able to get really close too," he said.
Some of the players Denker mentioned that he hopes to stay in contact with were Jack Paradis of Elkhorn South, Kole Bordovsky of Wahoo, Tyler Strauss of Fort Calhoun, Barrett Skrobecki of Waverly and Easton Sixel of Millard North.
"There was just a lot of guys that I was able to connect with right away," Denker said. "There was just a lot of cool dudes that had the same drive as me and same goals. It was just kind of amazing to see how similar we are even though we're all from different places."
Denker, who will be playing college for South Dakota, also shared a room with a player who he might see more in the future - South Dakota State commit Caleb Francl.
"He'll be playing linebacker, so him and I might be going against each other sometimes on the field," Denker said.
The game itself was also a unique experience. Even in a loss, the return to the field was meaningful after so long away and so much uncertainty.
The former Scout was also happy to see a couple thousand people in the stands.
"It was such an amazing experience with it being broadcast on TV," he said. "It was a fun game even though we ended up losing. It was nice to be able to have a game after that week of hard work."
When all was said and done, Denker said he left Kearney with an added level of appreciation for not only football, but also life.
"I have a new perspective on just overall football and life in general," he said. "We take a lot of things for granted. I'm so thankful to have been able to play in the Shrine Bowl and being able to have that whole experience.
"It's just awesome seeing those kids make progress from where they were to where they are now because of the Shriners Hospitals."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net
