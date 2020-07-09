Denker will close illustrious career at Shrine Bowl

"With the community and everything that he's done with our school, too, not just sports," Evans said.

Denker will have an opportunity to continue having the same impact on and off the field at the University of South Dakota where he'll join the Coyote football program.

Evans expects Denker to excel at the next level the same way he has in high school because of the way he's gone about having success.

"It was his work ethic," Evans said. "He really stepped up and was a big leader and wanted to make sure the program was going in the right direction.

"Most kids say that they're leaders and they want to work harder than everybody, but he did everything I asked and more. He's just one of those kids I could rely on."

Since March, Denker has been unsure if South Dakota football would still be waiting next fall due to the virus outbreak. Both state universities were cleared in June for workouts to begin on July 13. Though the NCAA has much to decide between now and kickoff in two months, the green light for heading to campus and training offers some hope.

A selection to the Shrine Bowl made that hope all the more meaningful.