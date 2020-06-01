Downtown runaround canceled in Columbus

The inevitable became reality for one of the longest-running summertime traditions in the area.
The Downtown Runaround in Columbus, set for its 35th edition on July 18, has been canceled due to the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic.
The 11-member committee that plans and facilitates the event had been watching the situation and hoping for the best but realized just about two weeks ago that holding the run in 2020 was no longer a possibility.
The event regularly attracts runners from the area including David City, Lincoln, Omaha and out of state.
“There were so many unknowns, we just didn’t know from one day to the next what kind of fires that will pop up here and there. We thought it would be a better idea to make a decision based on safety," said Bob Lauterbach, one of the committee members. "Getting 600-700 people together in July just didn’t seem like a good idea to us. Rather than risk any kind of hazard for anyone involved, we canceled it."
The run started in 1986 when Rex Davies, Ed Wagner and John McClure approached Lauterbach, the executive director of the YMCA at the time, to help plan a fun run for both competition and community engagement.
Wagner and Lauterbach have been involved ever since.
The committee had been planning and meeting mostly through group texts for the last three months. The T-shirt design had nearly been finalized and five runners had already signed up online. Those runners will, of course, be refunded.
“The thing of it is, we all have certain jobs that we do, we do them, the race comes together and it’s been so successful and so popular for so long, for us, it’s sad for us not to provide that event for the city," Lauterbach said. "It’s for Columbus, but there are a lot of people who come from around the area, Omaha and Lincoln, out of state; they plan reunions around the run; it’s disappointing for us but it’s as much to other people as it is to us."
The kids run, set for the night before on July 17 is also canceled. There wasn't anything new or different planned for this year but Wagner is especially disappointed for the handful of participants who have been there from the beginning. Every five years they are recognized for their loyalty. This year's edition of the run would have earned them a sixth award.
"I forget the number it is but it's a small number, and we were going to do something special," he said. "But there's just so much uncertainty."
On May 28, the Boston Marathon, which has been run for 124 straight years through two World Wars and another pandemic was also canceled for the first time in history.
The race had been moved from April to September before the announcement.
The Downtown Runaround committee considered a similar move but wasn't sure how or if the logistics, sponsors and volunteers could adjust. Additionally, some events, like the Torch Run for the Cornhusker State Games have been moved to a virtual event where participants run on their own and post a video or picture to social medial. The committee only briefly considered that since 70% of the Runaround participation is walkers and the event is mostly a social one.
Wagner said he might try to find a way to celebrate the occasion on his own, laughing that, at the least, when the run is held next year, the anniversary number and the number of the race will finally match up.
"Those people who had trouble with the math before," he joked, "will be right on."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Banner Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.
