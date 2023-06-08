The David City Dynamite softball team competed in Saturday's Milt Beris Memorial Tournament in David City. They played two games in Pool A against the North Bend Ambush and the Sandhills Storm.

The Dynamite loaded the bases in the third trailing 10-2. They trimmed the deficit to 10-6, but ultimately fell short by the same score as they stranded eight runners on base.

David City scored first against the Storm, but Sandhills led 7-2 entering the fifth inning. David City got it down to 7-6 in the final inning of play, but a strikeout ended the game.

In the fifth-place game, the Dynamite lost to the Adams Outlaws 6-2.

"0-3 is definitely not the outcome we were looking forward. There were some good things to be taken away. It kind of seemed like in all three games we found ourselves in a hole and we kept battling back and falling short in each game," Dynamite head coach Greg Jahde said. "The drive and the no-quit attitude came out of the girls, which is definitely a positive to see. Our defense was kind of hit-and-miss. For the most part, it was solid but some of the errors were pretty costly. Maybe a few more walks than I would've liked to see as well.

The Dynamite scored first in their second game of pool play on an RBI single from Rylie Carter after Megan Jahde walked and stole second.

A two-run double from Sandhills put them in front after one, but David City tied the game on a throwing error from the Storm.

Sandhills surged back into the lead on a two-run home run to straightaway center field off Dynamite starting pitcher Clara Preister. An RBI triple extended the deficit to 5-2.

In the bottom of the fourth, Sandhills grew the lead to 7-2 on a wild pitch following a double and an error. An RBI single with two outs made it 7-2.

After a strikeout started the final offensive frame for the Dynamite, Alexa Carter walked, Megan singled and Martinez walked. Rylie delivered the big hit with a two-run single to cut the Storm lead to 7-4.

Martinez scored on a wild pitch, leading to a pitching change. Donalson lined an RBI double to make it 7-6, putting Siffring at the plate with the tying run in scoring pitcher. She struck out to end the game.

"We're going to battle this thing to the very end," Greg said. "All you can ask for is to have a chance at the end to win a ballgame. We just couldn't push that final run across. I did like our effort."

In the fifth-place game, Megan scored both runs on a leadoff home run in the first. In the third, she doubled, stole third and scored on a passed ball.

The Outlaws scored twice in the first, once in the third, twice in the fourth and once in the fifth against Siffring in her second start of the tournament after pitching against North Bend.

They (Siffring and Preister) keep us in games. Definitely, that first game that Aubree pitched in, it wasn't her best effort. I think she had six walks and one hit batter and that's very unlike Aubree (Siffring)," Greg said. "She's usually a pretty good control pitcher. Usually relies on her defense. It wasn't her best start, but that's not necessarily why we lost either. Just kind of put us in a tough spot. Girls tried to dig their way out, but just couldn't quite do it."

Martensen started the Storm game behind the plate as the battery partner to Preister. Jahde said she plans on playing her at catcher in the fall after the graduation of Sierra Rhynalds.

"That is sort of our plan moving forward for the fall. Her and Danica Watts will be our two main catchers. I think both of them do a great job behind the plate. Nicole (Martensen) hasn't had a ton of experience behind the plate these first few years, but something she's very capable of," Greg said. "She's getting better at it every day. I can see a lot of improvement with blocking and digging balls in the dirt and things like that. She's got a strong arm, so I'm not worried of teams trying to take advantage of that and stealing on her all the time."

The Dynamite played at Ord on Tuesday before hosting Havoc for a doubleheader on Thursday. Greg outlined his goals for the players this summer.

"Basically quality reps is what I preach for the summer. During the summer, I put some girls in some positions that they maybe won't play in the fall but it does help them expand their capabilities," Greg said. "It gives me a chance to see if they can handle that position, but it also gives them a chance to maybe see the game from a different perspective and learn a little bit along the way."