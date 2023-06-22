The David City Dynamite got back in the win column on June 14, splitting a road doubleheader with Crete on June 14. Dynamite won game one 7-4 scoring one run in the first, second and third innings before breaking the game open with four in the fourth.

Meagan Jahde singled, stole second and scored in the first inning. Crete answered with two runs in the home half on an RBI single and a wild pitch. David City evened the game at 2-2 in the second as Jessica Bauers walked and scored.

Jahde singled, stole second and took third on a wild pitch in the third. She scored on an RBI single from Nevaeh Martinez to put the Dynamite back into the lead 3-2.

David City scored four in the fourth as Bauers, Kaylei Perry, Addison Bohaty and Jahde hit four consecutive singles to start the inning. They all scored as Martinez drew a walk later in the inning and Carter reached on an error.

Crete scored two in the home half after a double and hit by pitch opened the inning. Back-to-back ground outs ended the game.

The home team claimed victory 8-2 in game two behind a five-run second and three-run fourth. In the second, four of the first five Crete hitters reached base on two singles, one walk and one error. A single and an error led to Crete expanding its lead.

Crete mounted a two-out rally in the fourth on three singles and one walk leading to three runs.

Martinez walked and scored on a Nicole Martensen RBI double in the first inning. Carter walked and scored on an RBI single from Abby Lindsley in the fourth for the only Dynamite offense. Jahde had the only other hit with a triple in the third.

David City will compete in a home triangular on Thursday, ending the night with a game against the Crossfire.

Post 125

David City played twice in three days last week. On June 12, Post 125 lost 12-1 to Wayne. Trent Mefford and Lydon DeWispelare drew walks setting up a run-scoring chance for Jakob Kavan.

He drove in Mefford on an RBI ground out to third base to put David City into the lead 1-0.

Wayne responded with eight runs in the first off Kavan, who started a game for the first time this season. The home team recorded five singles, two doubles, two triples and two walks in the first.

Wayne scored two more runs in the third on a two-run single and an RBI single. Their final run came in the third on a wild pitch.

Kavan allowed 12 runs, 10 earned, on 13 hits, five walks and four strikeouts in four innings.

Mefford singled in the third for the lone hit of the game for Post 125. Dakota Blair drew two walks with Kailer Pohl also drawing a free pass.

On June 14, David City was shut out for the second time this season losing 8-0 to Arlington. Cameron Hlavac started the game and allowed three runs in the first and five runs in the fifth as Post 125's offense only posted two hits.

A dropped third strike, an RBI double and an RBI single propelled Arlington into a 3-0 lead. Arlington tallied four RBI singles and an RBI ground out in the fifth to seal the walk-off win.

Hlavac walked and Jesse Divis was hit by a pitch in the second, but both were left stranded. Mefford and Pohl hit back-to-back singles in the third, but Pohl was caught stealing second and DeWispelare flew out to end the threat.

Andrew Fuller walked in the fourth, but a fielder's choice and a pop-out retired the side. David City was retired in order in the fifth.

Post 125 was 1-5 entering Monday's game against Battle Creek. After playing at Pierce on Wednesday, they'll travel to West Point for the first round of the Ralph Bishop League Tournament on Sunday.