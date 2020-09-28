Eagles soar past Huskies

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Shelby-Rising City football produced its highest offensive output in any game this season, and piled up 369 yards, but couldn't contain Nebraska Christian senior Elijah Boersen and suffered a 44-28 road loss.

Boersen rushed for 104 yards and three touchdowns and returned a kickoff for a score to lead the D-1 No. 9 Eagles to victory.

Nebraska Christian (4-1) took a 16-0 lead in the first quarter, but Shelby-Rising City (0-5) closed the gap to 28-22 before the end of the half.

Neither team scored in the third quarter. The Eagles closed the game by outscoring the Huskies 16-6 in the fourth.

"Early on we were finding out what they wanted to do and couldn’t stop it quite as well," head coach Zach Kubik said. "Also, our offense was moving the ball and was not finishing drives early. We unfortunately never took over the lead. However, we scored two-straight touchdowns to bring it within six to go into the half.

"Our run game had started to open up our pass game which allowed us to move the ball quickly and get some scores before the half."

The Eagles scored their first points on a 19-yard run from Boersen and scored again when quarterback Dayton Falk found Drew Perdew on a 13-yard completion.