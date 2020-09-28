Eagles soar past Huskies

Shelby-Rising City football produced its highest offensive output in any game this season, and piled up 369 yards, but couldn't contain Nebraska Christian senior Elijah Boersen and suffered a 44-28 road loss.
Boersen rushed for 104 yards and three touchdowns and returned a kickoff for a score to lead the D-1 No. 9 Eagles to victory.
Nebraska Christian (4-1) took a 16-0 lead in the first quarter, but Shelby-Rising City (0-5) closed the gap to 28-22 before the end of the half.
Neither team scored in the third quarter. The Eagles closed the game by outscoring the Huskies 16-6 in the fourth.
"Early on we were finding out what they wanted to do and couldn’t stop it quite as well," head coach Zach Kubik said. "Also, our offense was moving the ball and was not finishing drives early. We unfortunately never took over the lead. However, we scored two-straight touchdowns to bring it within six to go into the half.
"Our run game had started to open up our pass game which allowed us to move the ball quickly and get some scores before the half."
The Eagles scored their first points on a 19-yard run from Boersen and scored again when quarterback Dayton Falk found Drew Perdew on a 13-yard completion.
Shelby-Rising City junior Grady Belt narrowed the lead to 16-8 on a 2-yard run, but Nebraska Christian stretched the lead back to 22-8 when Falk connected with Gabe Langemeier on a 21-yard touchdown strike.
Belt rushed for a 2-yard score and made it 22-14, but Boersen answered right back on a 69-yard kickoff return.
SRC senior quarterback Colin Wingard connected with junior Grant Brigham on a 28-yard completion to make it a one-score game after two quarters.
Following a scoreless third, Borsen scored on a 1-yard dive and added a 16-yard touchdown to give the Eagles a 44-22 lead with just over six minutes remaining in the game.
White scored one more touchdown when he found junior Hunter White on a 56-yard touchdown.
Wingard led the Shelby-Rising City offense, completing 10 of 20 pass attempts for 222 yards and two touchdowns. Belt rushed for 68 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. Belt also led SRC in tackles with 11.
Brigham and White each caught one touchdown. Brigham hauled in three catches for 44 yards and White finished with 93 yards on four catches.
Shelby-Rising City has lost it's first five games, but the Huskies have lost to four one-loss teams and a two-loss team.
Next week doesn't get any easier for SRC in a road game at No.1 Cross County (5-0).
The Cougars have wins over Blue Hill, Clarkson/Leigh, Thayer Central, Howells-Dodge and Nebraska Christian.
"Our kids have done a great job of just worrying about the next game ahead; they haven't dwelled on any of the previous games and let them snowball to the next," Kubik said. "I have seen a lot of improvement from a physical standpoint and understanding the game better than I think we did way back in week one. Each week these kids have shown us coaches something that they have improved on."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDSports@lee.net
