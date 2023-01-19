East Butler battles Butler County foes, wins Weeping Water Invite

East Butler faced Aquinas Catholic and David City in Thursday's Butler County triangular. The Tigers suffered a 59-12 defeat against the Monarchs and a 34-15 loss against the Scouts.

Lane Bohac and Rocco Hageman were the only two Tigers to secure two wins on Thursday. Kale Glasshoff, Reece Kocian and Michael Kunasek won one match each.

"We know coming in there's three days of prep. It's always going to be tough. The bad part is the kids all know each other," East Butler head coach Doug Glasshoff said. "They've been wrestling each other forever, so it's just mentally preparing ourselves for a good, tough match. We work on legs because we know both teams like to run legs and it makes it tough, but I think we wrestled pretty well overall."

Bohac secured two wins by decision. The senior defeated Aquinas' Colin Hough 6-3 with all the scoring coming in the third period. Bohac posted two takedowns and two escapes. Hough tied the match 1-1 via penalty and 3-3 on a reversal, but Bohac scored the final three points on an escape and takedown.

In a bout featuring state medalists, Bohac beat David City's Brayden Johnson 4-1 on one takedown and two penalties. Johnson's lone point was awarded via penalty.

Hageman was perfect in his first Butler County triangular. The freshman pinned Aquinas' Sam Hilger in 4 minutes and 38 seconds earning an 11-8 win over David City's Jason White.

Hageman took down White four times, pinned him for a three-point nearfall and escaped twice.

"It was tough matches," Hageman said. "Never wrestled them before. It's pretty fun."

After placing fourth at Friday's Weeping Water Invite, Hageman improved his record to 12-11. The freshman said his goal is to place at districts and compete at state.

"Wrestling 160 (pounds) is pretty tough. It's pretty good," Hageman said. "I came in here at 8-9 and left with a winning record, so that feels pretty good. Hopefully, end the season good."

Kale recorded the only other win for the Tigers against Aquinas, a 7-0 decision against Symon Kastl. He recorded two takedowns, one reversal and one penalty.

Kunasek recorded the lone pin against the Scouts, coming back from a 5-0 deficit. The freshman scored a reversal and pinned Jason White at 3:18.

Kocian, Bohac and Hageman earned wins by decision. Kocian defeated Keaton Busch 3-2 on a first-period takedown and a second-period penalty.

For the triangular, East Butler featured four freshmen and two sophomores in the lineup. Three freshmen are wrestling at heavier weights in Kunasek at 152 pounds, Hageman at 160 and Dylan Klement at 170.

"That's just a tough one to come into when you see a lot of older kids. I think they've been doing a good job," Doug said. "They've been battling and our younger guys have been doing a good job too, our lighter guys. We have six seniors that do a good job of leading. We have our younger guys that have been doing a good job battling."

East Butler dropped to 0-2 in duals with its next one on Thursday versus Raymond Central. The Tigers will then compete in Friday's David City Invite.

Tigers win Weeping Water title

East Butler finished as the best team at Friday's Weeping Water Invite, scoring 176.5 points. It finished 10.5 points ahead of runner-up Millard South for the first team title of the season.

Ten Tigers brought home medals with Kocian, Bohac and Reid Glasshoff standing atop the podium. Trenton Van Veldhuizen, Blaine Orta and Kunasek collected silver medals and Kale, Tye Clark, Rocco and Vincent Hageman earned bronze.

Kocian (22-4) won four matches in round-robin play, with three pins in less than 1 minute. The senior pinned Johnson County Central's Charlie Rinne in 47 seconds, Lincoln Christian's Charlie Wienke in 37 seconds and Weeping Water's Lukas Gage in 17 seconds.

In the 126-pound first-place match, Kocian defeated Southwest's Gabe Johnson 5-0 on two takedowns and one escape.

Bohac (24-3) earned four wins on Friday. Following a win by medical forfeit, he pinned Omaha Concordia's Felix Kimeu at 3:05. Bohac recorded a 15-0 tech fall of Lincoln Christian's Luke Blocker on a trio of three-point nearfalls, one two-point nearfall, one takedown and one reversal.

In the 132 final, Bohac squeaked out a 1-0 win over JCC's Levi Boardman on a second-period escape.

Reid (14-9) won his first gold medal of the season with three falls. In the quarterfinals, he pinned Weeping Water's Matthew Cover at 1:22. The senior then defeated Millard South's Eli Daily at 1:40 in the semifinals and Concordia's Jack Hartman at 2:20 in the 138 first-place match.

Van Veldhuizen (19-7) reached the 106 final after pinning Millard South's Gunner Rettele at 1:13 and defeating Lincoln Christian's Emmett Cooley 12-1 on four takedowns, a three-point nearfall and an escape.

The sophomore lost 7-5 against Concordia's Trevor Hancock in the final match of the day. He fell behind 5-0 after one and 7-4 after two following a three-point nearfall and an escape. Van Veldhuizen escaped again with 48 seconds remaining, but couldn't score the equal tally.

Orta (17-12) finished as the runner-up at 145. He pinned his way to the final against Lincoln Christian's Jaedon Welton at 1:57, JCC's Braiden Nichols at 1:14 and Millard South's Aaron Kreun at 1:16. In the final, Levi McGrew of Lincoln Christian defeated Orta by fall at 1:43.

Kunasek (6-8) claimed his first career medal on Friday. He reached the 152 final on back-to-back pins against Southwest's Spencer Baier at 1:33 and Palmyra's David Unruh at 3:34 and a medical forfeit. Will Porter of Millard South pinned Kunasek at 1:06 in the final.

Kale (15-14) split his four matches with a quarterfinal pin of Winside's Landon Carlson at 3:58 and a consolation semifinal fall of Neligh-Oakdale's Dylan Furstenau at 5:43.

Clark (5-6) recorded two falls. He beat Lincoln Christian's Aves Bossom at 2:58 in the quarterfinals and Douglas County West's Cade Thiessen at 1:47 in the consolation semifinals.

Rocco went 2-2 on Friday with a 14-8 decision in the quarterfinals against Millard South's Esai Ortiz. The freshman tallied two three-point nearfalls, two escapes, one takedown, one reversal and two penalties.

In the consolation semifinals, Rocco beat Southwest's Dylan Linkenhoker 10-3 on three takedowns and a pair of two-point nearfalls.

Vincent (17-13) went 3-2 with three falls. The senior pinned DC West's Nathan Bevard at 1:28, Weeping Water's Cole Coster in 31 seconds and Southwest's Wyatt Thompson in 30 seconds.