East Butler boys, girls basketball season in full swing

The East Butler basketball teams kicked off the East Butler Holiday Tournament on Dec. 29, entering the day the girls were even sitting at 3-3 while the boys were at 2-4.

The Lady Tigers are led by Madison DeWitt, Morgan Havlovic and Carynn Bongers who were the top three scorers on the team entering tournament play. DeWitt averaged 12.8 points per game while Havlovic and Bongers added 8.7 and 8.2 points per game, respectively.

Bongers led the team and trio by shooting 37% from the field and posting 9.2 rebounds a game. Bongers was followed by Katie Haney and Sierra Rhynalds averaging 7.2 and 5.5 rebounds, respectively. DeWitt led the team with four made threes and 23 free throws.

Haney entered tournament play leading the team with 3.7 assists per game with DeWitt and Havlovic next on the list with 2.7 and 1.3 points per game, respectively.

DeWitt and Bongers anchored the defense for East Butler. The two entered the tournament leading the team in steals -- with DeWitt averaging 3.8-- and blocks -- with Bongers picking 2.7 per game as well as being fourth on the team with 2 steals per game.

Haney was second on the team with 2.8 steals per game and Rylie Biltoft was third in both blocks and steals with 2.7 steals and half a block per game. Havlovic added 0.7 blocks per game.

The girls started the year 2-1 picking up a 48-7 win over Cedar Bluffs in their opener before falling 54-25 to Bruning-Davenport/Shickley and bouncing back in a narrow 43-42 win over Exeter-Milligan. The Tigers would then drop two straight as Osceola and Hampton were able to top East Butler. East Butler was able to get to .500 before their tournament with a 49-24 win over mean on Dec. 17.

East Butler boys basketball

The Boys also won their first game over Cedar Bluffs 51-29 before falling in their next three games. The Tigers would beat Hampton 40-38 before dropping their final game before tournament play to Mead 60-30.

Alex Pierce led the way for East Butler through the first three games before missing the next three. Pierce posted 52 points, 29 rebounds, seven assists and six steals in the early season.

Carson Borgman led the team in total points through six games with 56 and Ryan Sullivan tallied 47 for third on the team. The two also led the team on defense with Borgman picking up 13 steals and Sullivan posting 11. Sullivan was the only Tiger with assists in the double digits with 13.

Pierce led the team in rebounds with 29 through six games despite only playing three, Logan Buresh and Caden Stara rounded out the top three rebounders as Buresh had 23 and Stara had 21.