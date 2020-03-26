East Butler Boys: Rhynalds ends legendary career in district finals

Rhynalds did everything he could to help East Butler upset St. Pat's, scoring 30 points, but the team fell 69-51 after the Irish scored the first 10 points of the game and led wire-to-wire.

"(Making districts) was a goal of ours before the season even started," Jahde said. "We played a really good St. Pat’s team in that final. We pushed them to their limits and made them earn their trip to the state tournament.

"I think we definitely reached our potential. We knew what we had as a team and did what we needed to do to get better, and be playing our best basketball at the end of the season when it mattered the most."

East Butler will lose five seniors off of this year's team - Rhynalds, Austin Pierce, Wade Wright, Nolan Makovicka and Justin Sousek.

Losing a perennial All-State player, and one of the best players in program history in Rhynalds, will be a difficult hurdle to overcome. But Jahde believes the Tigers are in position to have a successful season next year.