East Butler boys take down Hampton, girls lose two close ones

East Butler boys basketball snapped a three-game skid and earned a hard-fought win over Hampton on Friday. Unfortunately, Mead didn't allow those positive vibes to hang around too long and handed the Tigers a loss the next day. East Butler stands at 2-4 as the season heads into a break.

The Tiger girls are still searching for their first win since the opener after a one-point loss to Hampton then a five-point setback to Mead. East Butler is 1-5.

East Butler Boys 58, Hampton 57 (Friday): East Butler trailed by two at halftime and one point entering the fourth in a game that was played within a possession or two all night. The game was tied with seconds remaining when Alex Pierce drew a foul at mid court and sank the game-winning free throw with just 0.7 showing on the clock.

Pierce scored 29, was 8 for 15 shooting and went 12 of 18 from the free throw line.

"This was one crazy game. We did a good job scoring in the paint and getting to the line," coach Greg Jahde said. "They were on fire from the three-point line."

Hampton was 12 of 33 from the perimeter.

Mead 56, East Butler Boys 32 (Saturday): The Tigers were held to just 11 points in the first half and fell into a 21-6 hole in the first quarter. Pierce had 14 points to lead the Tigers.

"We were real sluggish start. It seemed like we were tired from the night before," Jahde said. "We dug such a hole we couldn't find a way out. We played much better in the second half, but it was much too late."

Hampton 58, East Butler Girls 57 (Friday): The Tigers led 13-5 after the first quarter but then trailed by two at halftime and 13 at the start of the fourth quarter. East Butler began to find a rhythm in the fourth and scored 28, but Hampton had just enough to hold off the Tigers.

"Yes, we came up short but I saw what I had hoped to see this season," coach James Kriz said of the finish.

Mead 52, East Butler Girls 47 (Saturday): The Tigers led at the end of the first, second and third when foul trouble put a handful of starters on the bench. Mead took advantage with 18 points in the fourth.

"I was very happy with our play. We executed on offense, and our defense and press were outstanding," Kriz said. "We finally played like I knew we could and we led a very talented 6-0 Mead team for most of the game."

Reach The Banner-Press Staff via email at DVDsports@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.