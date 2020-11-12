East Butler football sees reasons for hope

East Butler football ended the 2020 football season with an 0-7 record, the first winless season for the Tigers since 2009. Several played into the on-field struggles.
East Butler had roster with three seniors, four juniors, six sophomores and four freshmen. When the pandemic hit, that prevented half of the team from beginning to familiarize itself in summer training.
The Tigers also had a difficult schedule that featured five teams with winning records and six eventual playoff teams.
Though the team went winless, head coach Shawn Biltoft said playing through a crucible will be valuable to future development.
"I think obviously it’s something that younger players got some quality experience against really good opponents and that’s going to help them down the road," he said. "It just didn’t happen this year in a lot of ways. Hopefully, there are some things that the team can build on to be ready for next year."
East Butler's closest game came in week 1 against Howells-Dodge (7-3) in a 48-28 defeat.
Though every other loss was by more than 20 points, Biltoft said he saw growth from his team, including gaining confidence as the year progressed.
"At some point, I don’t know when it was, I feel like there was a shift," he said. "The first few games, there were some players that had a deer in the headlights look at some points. I think throughout the year they gained some confidence and felt comfortable with that. It was good to see that, eventually, we did gain some confidence that going into a game we felt good with the experience we had."
In the final game, the Tigers had contributions from nearly a dozen players that are juniors or younger and will be returning next year. East Butler is trying to focus on these positives from younger players as it starts preparing for next season.
"At the end of the year, you have a little bit of time to reflect, and even though scores didn’t end up in our way there’s still a lot of good things that happen. So, focusing on the good things and building towards things that are upcoming as well," Biltoft said. "We may not have reached our goals in the record books but its matter of reaching individual goals and getting better, and for some of these guys getting into a varsity game gave them some solid experience."
Future success is likely related to ball security and better defense. The Tigers turned the ball over multiple times this season and had little success coming up with stops defensively.
"I think it’s just going to be working on fundamentals, spending more time on blocking, tackling and taking care of the ball and being able to move the ball consistently," Biltoft said. "We did a pretty good job at times, but we just didn’t have that consistency that we could stand up to the teams we were playing at that point."
This was the final season for three seniors - Josh Malina, Collin Bouc, Dillion Dewitt.
Malina caught 19 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 51 yards. He also had 181 kick return yards and recorded 34 tackles.
Bouc rushed for 279 yards and seven touchdowns and caught five passes for 103 yards and a touchdown. He also finished with 57 tackles on defense.
Dillion Dewitt finished with 46 tackles.
"They brought a lot of stability, just a solid group of kids and players," Biltoft said. "They had played a lot. A lot of them played as sophomores, so they kind of understand what it’s like to play when you’re the young one. They put in their time and really provided solid leadership for our team throughout the year."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!