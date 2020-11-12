East Butler football sees reasons for hope

"At some point, I don’t know when it was, I feel like there was a shift," he said. "The first few games, there were some players that had a deer in the headlights look at some points. I think throughout the year they gained some confidence and felt comfortable with that. It was good to see that, eventually, we did gain some confidence that going into a game we felt good with the experience we had."

In the final game, the Tigers had contributions from nearly a dozen players that are juniors or younger and will be returning next year. East Butler is trying to focus on these positives from younger players as it starts preparing for next season.

"At the end of the year, you have a little bit of time to reflect, and even though scores didn’t end up in our way there’s still a lot of good things that happen. So, focusing on the good things and building towards things that are upcoming as well," Biltoft said. "We may not have reached our goals in the record books but its matter of reaching individual goals and getting better, and for some of these guys getting into a varsity game gave them some solid experience."