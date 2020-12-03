East Butler girls look to replace scoring

East Butler girls basketball had one of its most successful seasons in recent memory last year. For the first time in four seasons, the Tigers posted a winning record with a 12-10 mark.
Repeating that feat won't be easy. East Butler graduated its top three leading scorers. Those who remain managed just under 19 combined points per game.
While questions remain offensively, coach James Kriz is optimistic about another winning campaign.
"A lot of our youngsters played a pretty good role last year," he said. "I think they're ready to step up. I think a lot of people look at us and think, 'They lost Amanda (Aerts) and they're going to struggle a little bit.' I think we're going to be able to surprise some people."
While the loss of scoring is a concern, the strength of the team last year was defense. The Tigers held teams to under 39 points a game. Kriz says the defense will once again be the key to success.
"We're going to play defense, we're going to press, we're going to get up and down the floor. Our goal is to make layups," Kriz said.
The Tigers have a goal of causing 25 disruptions a game. Kriz considers a disruption any time his team creates a turnover or forces an offense to make a bad play.
Offensively, the Tigers know they have to find reliable options. Kriz said East Butler aims to have at least 60 shots per game.
"We don’t lie to ourselves," Kriz said. "We know we’re not the greatest at shooting. We have to play that fast style. We have to get up 60 shots. If we shoot 25% we’re still going to score 40-some points, and with our defense and our press we think 45 or 50 points can win a lot of games."
The leading returning scorer for East Butler in senior Addie Sullivan who averaged just over six points a game last season. Other key returning players include juniors Lanae Aerts and Allie Rigatuso and sophomore Carynn Bongers.
The biggest question is at point guard. Graduate Oliva Bohac was the primary ball handler, scored over six points per game and led the team in assists.
East Butler has some players it feels can fill that void but will experiment through the early part of the season with different lineups.
"I have a junior in Nicole Buresh who has played quite a bit of basketball at the high school level," Kriz said. "She hasn’t played much at the varsity level. Addie has played a little point guard for me as a senior. We’ve got an assistant coach’s daughter, Madison DeWitt, a freshman, and she has a lot of potential. But freshman point guards are always a little scary."
Aerts, 5-11, and Bongers, 6-foot, will be a big aid to whomever seizes the point guard position. Solid play in the post will take the pressure off at the top of the arc and open up wide-open perimeter shots.
"We’re hoping to get some points inside," he said. "We’ve got Lanae coming back and sophomore Carynn Bongers. They’re both about 6-foot. We’re still going to try to run and press, but Lanae is pretty athletic and can get up and down. I think we’re going to find more points inside than we did last year. I’m hoping we can spread it around a little more."
On top of having a winning record, East Butler believes it can find success in the subdistrict tournament. The Tigers are in the D1-6 subdistrict with Central Valley, High Plains, Palmer and Twin River.
It is the same field as last year except for Central Valley taking Fullerton's spot. Twin River won the tournament last year with a 7-18 record.
"If we can find the scoring steady and things like that, I definitely think we’re looking at a winning season," Kriz said. "I circled our subdistrict and said, ‘Look who’s in our sub. Our sub is not very good.’
"The teams that are coming back that had winning records last year lost a lot, and a couple of the other teams have a history of not being terribly good. We’re looking at that thinking we should have a winning record and we should be one of the better teams in our sub, even if we’re only .500."
East Butler opens the season on Thursday in a home game against Cedar Bluffs. The Tigers defeated Cedar Bluffs last year 70-34 also in the season opener.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDSports@lee.net
