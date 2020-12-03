East Butler girls look to replace scoring

East Butler has some players it feels can fill that void but will experiment through the early part of the season with different lineups.

"I have a junior in Nicole Buresh who has played quite a bit of basketball at the high school level," Kriz said. "She hasn’t played much at the varsity level. Addie has played a little point guard for me as a senior. We’ve got an assistant coach’s daughter, Madison DeWitt, a freshman, and she has a lot of potential. But freshman point guards are always a little scary."

Aerts, 5-11, and Bongers, 6-foot, will be a big aid to whomever seizes the point guard position. Solid play in the post will take the pressure off at the top of the arc and open up wide-open perimeter shots.