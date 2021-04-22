East Butler girls take fourth; boys finish eighth at Yutan

East Butler track and field put together several medal-winning finishes and several personal bests at Yutan on April 13. The Tiger girls were fourth while the boys took eighth.

“Overall, we had a good meet with a lot of improvements,” coach Dale Nielsen said.

Camryn Kocian took first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.32. She later placed second in the 200 (28.06) and third in the 400 (1:07.63).

In the 100 hurdles, Allie Rigatuso was the runner-up (17.45). She also took second in the 300 hurdles (52.58).

Kocian and Rigatuso teamed up with Megan Janak and Lindsey Prochaska in the 400 relay and finished in second place (55.91).

Sierra Rhynalds wound up in third place in the shot put with a distance of 31 feet, 1.25 inches.

Reese Kozisek and Haley Sebranek took third and fourth, respectively, in the 3200 (14:52.18 and 14:59.04).

In the 800 relay, the grouping of Sebranek, Kozisek, Rylie Biltoft and Lanae Aerts ended up in fourth place (11:58.37).

Aerts and Rylie Biltoft each finished fourth and fifth in the 1600 (6:57.51 and 7:00.95).