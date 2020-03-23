East Butler Girls: Tigers overcome offensive woes

For the first time in four years, East Butler girls basketball posted a winning record with a 12-10 mark in the 2019-20 season.
However, finishing above .500 was no easy task. The Tigers struggled to find an offensive rhythm, scoring just over 47 points a game while shooting 32% from the floor.
In order to combat the poor shooting, East Butler imposed a suffocating full-court defense which forced turnovers leading to easy buckets.
"Overall the season was a success," head coach James Kriz said. "When I reflect on this group I think about how hard they played every single night. There was not one night that I can say we didn’t give 100%. This effort and heart is what allowed us to win 12 games, even with our struggles shooting the ball throughout the season."
Senior Amanda Aerts continued to be a leader for East Butler. She scored nearly 14 points a game while grabbing almost four rebounds, dishing out two assists and swiping four steals.
Some of her scoring success can be attributed to senior Olivia Bohac, who switched to point guard over the summer while Aerts rehabbed from an injury.
"Olivia Bohac played a lot of point guard for us over the summer when Amanda was out, and when the season came along, I had two starter-quality point guards," Kriz said. "Olivia playing point so solidly, it freed up Amanda to play the two spot and make it easier for her to score. Amanda led us in scoring and most other statistical categories. She was a constant each and every night."
The Tigers will face another difficult test next year with four seniors graduating - Bohac, Aerts, Kailyn Hummel and Lexi Haney.
"We’ve got some big shoes to fill losing four outstanding seniors," Kriz said. "However, I feel like we’re in a good position coming back. I hate the word 'rebuild'. My returning seniors don’t have time to rebuild. We are going to work hard in the offseason and come out in November expecting to win a lot of games again."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net