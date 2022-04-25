 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
East Butler girls win first track and field meet of season

  • Updated
  • 0
Reese Kozisek

East Butler's Reese Kozisek makes her way around the state cross country course last fall. Kozisek won both distance events last week in Friend and helped the Tigers win a girls meet title.

Camryn Kocian, Haley Klement, Reese Kozisek, Malorie Spatz and Allie Rigatuso also secured two medals and the East Butler girls won the team title April 19 in Friend. The Tigers scored 116 points and won their first championship of the season.

Kozisek won both distance races. She completed the 1600 in 6 minutes, 38.30 seconds with a margin of victory of 4 seconds. Spatz was third with a time of 6:52.40. In the 3200, Kozisek posted a time of 14:23.80 with Spatz in second at 15:07.40.

Kocian sprinted to gold in the 100 with a meet-record time of 12.60. She bested Cross County's Kylee Krol by 0.20. In the field, Kocian earned a bronze in the long jump with a mark of 15 feet, 3 inches.

Klement won the high jump with a leap of 5 feet and won bronze in the 400 with a time of 1:09.20. Rigatuso medaled in both hurdle runs. She claimed gold in the 100, hurdling to a time of 17.30 seconds. The senior finished third in the 300 at 56.30 seconds.

The girls 400 relay team of Klement, Rigatuso, Meagan Janak and Kocian raced to gold with a time of 56.30 seconds. The Tigers finished 1.10 seconds ahead of Meridian. Miranda Strizek, Klement, Haley Kabourek and Avery Harrington combined to win silver in the 1600 relay. They finished the race in 5:04.50.

Sydney Pernicek took home a bronze medal in the discus with a throw of 104 feet, 1 inch.

Alex Pierce led the East Butler boys with three medals. He won two events, the 400 and the long jump. Pierce posted a time of 56.50 seconds winning by 0.60 seconds. In the long jump, Pierce leapt to a mark of 19-09.00, a margin of victory of 1 foot, 7 inches. The junior also medaled in the 200 with a fourth-place time of 24.90 seconds.

Ryan Sullivan earned a silver medal in the triple jump with a mark of 37-10.00. Jace Dressel of Nebraska Lutheran won the event with a mark of 38-01.50.

The Tiger boys finished the meet in fourth with 43 points. Freeman won the team title with 162 points and Cross County was the runner-up with 101.5.

Twin River Invite

Two days, East Butler traveled to compete in the Twin River Invite. The girls earned a third-place finish with 96 points. Humphrey Saint Francis won the meet with 118 points and Shelby-Rising City was second with 108.

Kocian dashed to golds in the 100 and 200 with times of 13.00 and 26.90 seconds, respectively. Just like at Friend, Kozisek medaled in both distance races. She won the 3200 with a time of 13 minutes, 28.80 seconds. The sophomore placed third in the 1600 at 6:18.70.

Klement left Twin River with a gold and a silver. She won the 300 hurdles, beating Yutan's Laycee Josoff by 0.10 seconds. The final time was 51.20 seconds. In the high jump, she recorded a high jump of 5 feet, 1 inch. She tied SRC's Zoey Walker for the best high jump of the day.

Rigatuso claimed silver in the 100 hurdles, completing the race in 17.00 seconds. Sierra Rhynalds was the runner-up in the shot put, completing a throw of 31-07.50.

The 1600 and 3200 girls relay teams also medaled with a silver and bronze, respectively.

Pierce brought home a pair of medals. His fourth-place finish in the long jump was the best individual placement among the Tiger boys. He recorded a mark of 19-04.00 in the event. Pierce also placed fifth in the 400 with a time of 54.00 seconds.

The 3200 relay team of Carson Borgman, Reid Glasshoff, Kyle Heise and Tye Clark raced to a fourth-place medal. They completed the event in 9:58.80.

Brayden Brecka won two medals. He placed fifth in the 110 hurdles with a time of 18.50 seconds and sixth in the 300 hurdles at 48.80 seconds.

Michael Janak and Noah Paseka earned a fifth and sixth-place medal, respectively. Janak sprinted to a time of 11.90 seconds in the 100. Paseka marked a throw of 37-02.00.

"Our kids competed well last week at Twin River and Friend. Tuesday at Friend, we had a lot of great improvements in times and distances and Thursday was even better with the first good day of weather we have seen all season," East Butler track and field coach Dale Nielsen said. "Allie (Rigatuso) ran very well in the hurdles. Reese (Kozisek) took her times down in the distance races and Alex (Pierce) had some excellent 400 times. Camryn (Kocian) ran some terrific sprints, all of our relays improved and Michael (Janak) and Brayden (Brecka) ran season bests as well in the sprints and hurdles."

Reach The Banner-Press sports staff at DVDsports@lee.net.

FRIEND INVITE (EAST BUTLER)

FRIEND --

Friend Invitational

April 19 at Friend High School

Girls Team Standings

• 1. East Butler 116, 2. Cross County 116, 3. Meridian 97, 4. Deshler 46, 5. Freeman 41, 6. Crete 39, 7. Dorchester 35, 8. Nebraska Lutheran 21, 9. Diller-Odell 9, 10. Seward 5.

Girls event winners, area placers

• High jump - 1. Haley Klement 5-00.00.

• Long jump - 1. Kaylee Pribyl (Meridian) 16-05.75, 3. Camryn Kocian 15-03.00, 13. Mackennah Spatz 12-05.00, 18. Madison DeWitt 11-07.00.

• Triple jump - 1. Josi Noble (Cross County) 35-07.50, 11. Hannah Strizek 26-05.50.

• Shot put - 1. Haileigh Moutray (Cross County) 32-08.00, 5. Sierra Rhynalds 29-03.00, 11. Carynn Bongers 26-09.00, 16. Addie Kriz 25-02.00.

• Discus - 1. Haileigh Moutray (Cross County) 111-06, 3. Sydney Pernicek 104-01, 13. Carynn Bongers 74-01, 18. Sierra Rhynalds 65-07.

• Pole vault - 1. Kaylee Pribyl (Meridian) 10-00.00.

• 100 - 1. Camryn Kocian 12.60, 7. Meagan Janak 13.83, 27. Hannah Strizek 16.40.

• 200 - 1. Kylee Krol (Cross County) 28.40, 10. Meagan Janak 30.50, 15. Miranda Strizek 31.00, 28. Ariel Niemann 39.30.

• 400 - 1. Josi Noble (Cross County) 1:04.50, 3. Haley Klement 1:09.20, 11. Miranda Strizek 1:15.20, 18. Avery Harrington 1:19.20.

• 800 - 1. Lacey Schmidt (Deshler) 2:50.20, 5. Nevayla Hilton 3:04.70, 12. Rylie Biltoft 3:13.20.

• 1,600 - 1. Reese Kozisek 6:38.30, 3. Malorie Spatz 6:52.40, 7. Mackennah Spatz 7:02.30.

• 3,200 - 1. Reese Kozisek 14:23.80, 2. Malorie Spatz 15:07.40, 5. Mackennah Spatz 15:33.70.

• 100 hurdles - 1. Allie Rigatuso 17.30, 9. Leah Bongers 19.10, 11. Morgan Havlovic 19.89.

• 300 hurdles - 1. Josi Noble (Cross County) 53.30, 3. Allie Rigatuso 56.30, 13. Leah Bongers 1:07.00, 14. Morgan Havlovic 1:07.80.

• 400 relay - 1. East Butler (Klement, Rigatuso, Janak, Kocian) 56.30.

• 1,600 relay - 1. Cross County 4:47.70, 2. East Butler (M. Strizek, Klement, Kabourek, Harrington) 5:04.50.

• 3,200 relay - 1. Meridian 12:22.60, 4. East Butler (Biltoft, Aerts, Sebranek, Hilton) 12:36.80.

Boys Team Standings

• 1. Freeman 162, 2. Cross County 101.5, 3. Nebraska Lutheran 47, 4. East Butler 43, 5. Friend 34.5, 6. Diller-Odell 34, 7. Deshler 32, 8. Meridian 30.5, 9. Dorchester 21, 10. Seward 16.5, 11. Crete 5.

Boys event winners, area placers

• High jump - 1. Cooper Girmus (Friend) 5-10.00, 10. Colby Jirovsky 5-00.00.

• Long jump - 1. Alex Pierce 19-09.00, 12. Jackson Bergman 15-08.00, 13. Carson Borgman 15-03.00.

• Triple jump - 1. Jace Dressel (Nebraska Lutheran) 38-01.50, 2. Ryan Sullivan 37-10.00.

• Shot put - 1. Cory Hollinger (Cross County) 46-01.00, 8. Noah Paseka 36-05.00, 9. Vincent Hageman 34-03.00, 20. Nolan Kocian 29-08.00.

• Discus - 1. Damon Mickey (Cross County) 134-08, 10. Noah Paseka 93-11, 14. Nolan Kocian 83-02, 16. Vincent Hageman 76-00.

• Pole vault - 1. Zeke Jones (Diller-Odell) 10-06.00.

• 100 - 1. Trevor Hueske (Nebraska Lutheran) 11.30, 4. Michael Janak 11.70, 18. Jackson Bergman 12.70.

• 200 - 1. Trevor Hueske (Nebraska Lutheran) 23.70, 4. Alex Pierce 24.90, 17. Tye Clark 26.71.

• 400 - 1. Alex Pierce 56.50, 8. Michael Janak 1:00.60, 22. Colby Jirovsky 1:08.40.

• 800 - 1. Carter Rusr (Freeman) 2:19.80, 8. Reid Glasshoff 2:33.60, 16. Dustin Jelinek 2:45.20, 22. Kale Glasshoff 2:57.10.

• 1,600 - 1. Wesley Havelka (Freeman) 5:27.30, 12. Carson Borgman 5:59.00, 15. Joe Urban 6:17.00, 17. Kyle Heise 6:21.00.

• 3,200 - 1. Wesley Havelka (Freeman) 11:56.60, 11. Joe Urban 13:27.80, 13. Kyle Heise 13:59.70, 14. Dakoda Schneider 13:59.90.

• 110 hurdles - 1. Cory Hollinger (Cross County) 15.90, 6. Brayden Brecka 17.80, 14. Trenton VanVeldhuizen 26.80.

• 300 hurdles - 1. Carter Nills (Freeman) 44.20, 8. Brayden Brecka 50.70.

• 400 relay - 1. Freeman 48.10, 4. East Butler (Pierce, Brecka, Sullivan, Janak) 50.50.

• 1,600 relay - 1. Freeman 3:59.10, 5. East Butler (R. Glasshoff, Brecka, Clark, Janak) 4:14.00.

• 3,200 relay - 1. Diller-Odell 10:01.50, 7. East Butler (R. Glasshoff, Schneider, Bongers, Clark) 10:37.50.

TWIN RIVER INVITE (EAST BUTLER AND SHELBY-RISING CITY

GENOA --

Twin River Invitational

Thursday at Twin River High School 

Girls Team Standings

• 1. Humphrey St. Francis 118, 2. Shelby-Rising City 108, 3. East Butler 96, 4. Yutan 82, 5. Osceola 59, 6. Cedar Bluffs 25, 7. Norfolk Lutheran 23, 8. Twin River 14.

Girls event winners, area placers

• High jump - 1. Zoey Walker (SRC) 5-01.00, 2. Haley Klement (East Butler) 5-01.00, 10. Katelyn Nekl (SRC) 4-00.00.

• Long jump - 1. Liberty Baker (SRC) 16-00.50, 4. Camryn Kocian (East Butler) 15-00.50, 13. Emily Augustin (SRC) 13-01.00, 17. Mackennah Spatz (East Butler) 12-06.00, 21. Avery Harrington (East Butler) 11-10.00.

• Triple jump - 1. Savanna Boden (Osceola) 32-02.50, 5. Kaylei Perry (SRC) 30-01.50, 12. Hannah Strizek (East Butler) 27-03.00, 16. Katelyn Nekl (SRC) 25-10.75, 18. Avery Harrington (East Butler) 24-04.00, 19. Saige Potocka (East Butler) 23-08.75.

• Shot put - 1. Maura Tichota (Yutan) 32-03.00, 2. Sierra Rhynalds (East Butler) 31-07.50, 5. Ava Larmon (SRC) 30-03.50, 7. Carynn Bongers (East Butler) 29-06.00, 9. Rylie Carter (SRC) 29-00.00, 17. Addie Kriz (East Butler) 25-00.50, 19. Nicole Martensen (SRC) 24-07.00.

• Discus - 1. Ellie Lloyd (Yutan) 120-01, 3. Ava Larmon (SRC) 107-00, 4. Rylie Carter (SRC) 90-02, 6. Sydney Pernicek (East Butler) 88-09, 13. Carynn Bongers (East Butler) 70-04, 14. Addie Kriz (East Butler) 68-10, 20. Aubree Siffring (SRC) 53-07.

• Pole vault - 1. Mae Valish (Osceola) 10-00.00.

• 100 - 1. Camryn Kocian (East Butler) 13.00, 2. Liberty Baker (SRC) 13.10, 9. Meagan Janak (East Butler) 13.91, 16. Mackenzie Kuns (SRC) 14.60, 16. Nicole Martensen (SRC) 14.60, 18. Ariel Niemann (East Butler) 14.90.

• 200 - 1. Camryn Kocian (East Butler) 26.90, 2. Kaylei Perry (SRC) 27.90, 11. Meagan Janak (East Butler) 30.00, 13. Mackenzie Kuns (SRC) 30.60, 16. Morgan Havlovic (East Butler) 32.50, 20. Aubree Siffring (SRC) 38.00.

• 400 - 1. Alex Larmon (SRC) 1:04.50, 2. Ava Larmon (SRC) 1:06.30, 6. Kaylei Perry (SRC) 1:08.20, 10. Miranda Strizek (East Butler) 1:09.50, 12. Avery Harrington (East Butler) 1:12.30, 20. Leah Bongers 1:18.30.

• 800 - 1. Gabi Tederman (Yutan) 2:32.30, 5. Zoey Walker (SRC) 2:43.50, 6. Alexa Carter (SRC) 2:44.60, 9. Angel Barnes 2:49.00, 10. Malorie Spatz (East Butler) 2:51.60, 16. Haley Sebranek (East Butler) 3:02.60, 17. Rylie Biltoft (East Butler) 3:05.10. 

• 1,600 - 1. Hannah Baumgart (St. Francis) 6:10.60, 3. Reese Kozisek (East Butler) 6:18.70, 7. Alexa Carter (SRC) 6:40.10, 8. Lanae Aerts (East Butler) 6:49.10, 9. Mackennah Spatz (East Butler) 6:54.00.

• 3,200 - 1. Reese Kozisek (East Butler) 13:28.80, 3. Taya Pinneo (SRC) 13:39.60, 4. Angel Barnes (SRC) 14:05.60, 6. Nevayla Hilton (East Butler) 15:33.90, 7. Rylie Biltoft (East Butler) 15:40.90.

• 100 hurdles - 1. Liberty Baker (SRC) 15.40, 2. Allie Rigatuso (East Butler) 17.00, 5. Lindsey Prochaska (East Butler) 17.70, 9. Leah Bongers (East Butler) 19.71, 13. Bailey Turpitt (SRC) 21.30. 

• 300 hurdles - 1. Haley Klement (East Butler) 51.20, 4. Allie Rigatuso (East Butler) 53.30, 11. Lindsey Prochaska (East Butler) 59.30, 14. Bailey Turpitt (SRC) 1:08.40.

• 400 relay - 1. Osceola 51.80, 2. East Butler (Janak, Kocian, Rigatuso, Klement) 53.70, 7. SRC (Turpitt, Nekl, Augustin, Martensen) 58.40.

• 1,600 relay - 1. Osceola 4:32.20, 2. SRC (Ava Larmon, Perry, Baker, Alex Larmon) 4:32.80, 7. East Butler (Sebranek, Mal. Spatz, Kabourek, M. Strizek) 5:00.90.

• 3,200 relay - 1. St. Francis 10:40.00, 2. SRC (Barnes, Walker, Frederick, Pinneo) 11:23.00, 3. East Butler (Aerts, Mac. Spatz, Mal. Spatz, Hilton) 11:38.40.

Boys Team Standings

• 1. Yutan 139, 2. Twin River 81, 3. Shelby-Rising City 80.5, 4. Humphrey St. Francis 71, 5. Osceola 52, 6. Cedar Bluffs 29, 7. East Butler 20, 8. Norfolk Lutheran 18.

Boys event winners, area placers

• High jump - 1. Tanner Pfeifer (St. Francis) 6-00.00, 6. Ashton Schultz (SRC) 5-02.00.

• Long jump - 1. Spencer Ramaekers (Twin River) 20-08.50, 2. Hunter White (SRC) 19-11.00, 4. Alex Pierce (East Butler) 19-04.00, 9. Trevor Hoegerl (SRC) 18-00.25, 10. Ashton Schultz (SRC) 17-09.00, 15. Carson Borgman (East Butler) 16-07.00.

• Triple jump - 1. Kadren Miller (Twin River) 41-06.00, 2. Trevor Hoegerl (SRC) 39-06.00, 4. Tanner Nekl (SRC) 37-08.00, 8. Gavin Dutton-Mofford (SRC) 36-03.50.

• Shot put - 1. Ryder Kleckner (Twin River) 44-00.25, 6. Noah Paseka (East Butler) 37-02.00, 12. Vincent Hageman (East Butler) 34-02.00, 15. Gavin Ohnemus (SRC) 32-02.25, 17. Fischer White (SRC) 30-03.75, 19. Nolan Kocian (East Butler) 30-01.00, 22. Samuel Vallejo (SRC) 28-07.25.

• Discus - 1. Derek Wacker (Yutan) 121-04, 8. Noah Paseka (East Butler) 94-07, 9. Gavin Ohnemus (SRC) 94-06, 14. Vincent Hageman (East Butler) 88-09, 16. Dalton Pokorney (SRC) 87-02, 20. Nolan Kocian (East Butler) 76-11.

• Pole vault - 1. Marcus Krivanek (Aquinas Catholic) 11-00.00. 

• 100 - 1. Josh Jessen (Yutan) 11.00, 5. Michael Janak (East Butler) 11.90, 11. Nolan Arps (SRC) 12.30, 12. Payton Sliva (SRC) 12.40, 14. Blaine Orta (East Butler) 12.70, 15. Jackson Bergman (East Butler) 12.80, 23. Aaron Ross (SRC) 18.00.

• 200 - 1. Lorenzo Pietrangelo (Cedar Bluffs) 23.30, 4. Nolan Arps (SRC) 24.40, 9. Michael Janak (East Butler) 24.80, 11. Tanner Nekl (SRC) 25.10, 14. Ashton Schultz (SRC) 25.70, 16. Jackson Bergman (East Butler) 25.90, 19. Blaine Orta (East Butler) 27.00.

• 400 - 1. Josh Jessen (Yutan) 51.40, 5. Alex Pierce (East Butler) 54.00, 11. Gabe Dutton-Mofford (SRC) 56.70, 15. Isaac Whitmore (SRC) 57.50, 18. Payton Sliva (SRC) 58.50, 21. Blaine Orta (East Butler) 1:05.60, 23. Kale Glasshoff (East Butler) 1:11.10.

• 800 - 1. Tanner Pfeifer (St. Francis) 2:11.10, 2. Gabe Dutton-Mofford (SRC) 2:14.10, 4. Gavin Dutton-Mofford (SRC) 2:18.60, 10. Colby Jirovsky (East Butler) 2:32.30, 14. Dakoda Schneider (East Butler) 2:36.20, 15. Jeremiah Zelasney (SRC) 2:42.20, 16. Justin Bongers (East Butler) 2:43.10.

• 1,600 - 1. Jackson Strain (Twin River) 4:51.30, 7. Tye Clark (East Butler) 5:44.30, 8. Carson Borgman (East Butler) 5:46.20, 9. Dakoda Schneider (East Butler) 5:51.00, 13. Fischer White (SRC) 5:55.30, 17. Trevor Hoegerl (SRC) 6:11.90, 18. Jeremiah Zelasney (SRC) 6:32.90.

• 3,200 - 1. Jackson Strain (Twin River) 10:56.70.

• 110 hurdles - 1. Hunter White (SRC) 15.50, 4. Isaac Whitmore (SRC) 18.02, 5. Brayden Brecka (East Butler) 18.50, 11. Trenton VanVeldhuizen (East Butler) 21.80.

• 300 hurdles - 1. Hunter White (SRC) 44.40, 3. Isaac Whitmore (SRC) 46.80, 6. Brayden Brecka (East Butler) 48.80, 13. Trenton VanVeldhuizen (East Butler) 1:00.00.

• 400 relay - 1. Yutan 45.00, 3. SRC (Nekl, Arps, Schultz, Gab. Dutton-Mofford) 48.50, 5. East Butler (Pierce, Sullivan, Janak, Brecka) 48.52.

• 1,600 relay - 1. Yutan 3:41.00, 2. SRC (Sliva, Gav. Dutton-Mofford, Arps, Gab. Dutton-Mofford) 3:53.60, 5. East Butler (Brecka, Janak, Pierce, Sullivan) 3:59.50.

• 3,200 relay - 1. Yutan 8:53.10, 4. East Butler (Borgman, R. Glasshoff, Heise, Clark) 9:58.80.

