East Butler girls win first track and field meet of season

Camryn Kocian, Haley Klement, Reese Kozisek, Malorie Spatz and Allie Rigatuso also secured two medals and the East Butler girls won the team title April 19 in Friend. The Tigers scored 116 points and won their first championship of the season.

Kozisek won both distance races. She completed the 1600 in 6 minutes, 38.30 seconds with a margin of victory of 4 seconds. Spatz was third with a time of 6:52.40. In the 3200, Kozisek posted a time of 14:23.80 with Spatz in second at 15:07.40.

Kocian sprinted to gold in the 100 with a meet-record time of 12.60. She bested Cross County's Kylee Krol by 0.20. In the field, Kocian earned a bronze in the long jump with a mark of 15 feet, 3 inches.

Klement won the high jump with a leap of 5 feet and won bronze in the 400 with a time of 1:09.20. Rigatuso medaled in both hurdle runs. She claimed gold in the 100, hurdling to a time of 17.30 seconds. The senior finished third in the 300 at 56.30 seconds.

The girls 400 relay team of Klement, Rigatuso, Meagan Janak and Kocian raced to gold with a time of 56.30 seconds. The Tigers finished 1.10 seconds ahead of Meridian. Miranda Strizek, Klement, Haley Kabourek and Avery Harrington combined to win silver in the 1600 relay. They finished the race in 5:04.50.

Sydney Pernicek took home a bronze medal in the discus with a throw of 104 feet, 1 inch.

Alex Pierce led the East Butler boys with three medals. He won two events, the 400 and the long jump. Pierce posted a time of 56.50 seconds winning by 0.60 seconds. In the long jump, Pierce leapt to a mark of 19-09.00, a margin of victory of 1 foot, 7 inches. The junior also medaled in the 200 with a fourth-place time of 24.90 seconds.

Ryan Sullivan earned a silver medal in the triple jump with a mark of 37-10.00. Jace Dressel of Nebraska Lutheran won the event with a mark of 38-01.50.

The Tiger boys finished the meet in fourth with 43 points. Freeman won the team title with 162 points and Cross County was the runner-up with 101.5.

Twin River Invite

Two days, East Butler traveled to compete in the Twin River Invite. The girls earned a third-place finish with 96 points. Humphrey Saint Francis won the meet with 118 points and Shelby-Rising City was second with 108.

Kocian dashed to golds in the 100 and 200 with times of 13.00 and 26.90 seconds, respectively. Just like at Friend, Kozisek medaled in both distance races. She won the 3200 with a time of 13 minutes, 28.80 seconds. The sophomore placed third in the 1600 at 6:18.70.

Klement left Twin River with a gold and a silver. She won the 300 hurdles, beating Yutan's Laycee Josoff by 0.10 seconds. The final time was 51.20 seconds. In the high jump, she recorded a high jump of 5 feet, 1 inch. She tied SRC's Zoey Walker for the best high jump of the day.

Rigatuso claimed silver in the 100 hurdles, completing the race in 17.00 seconds. Sierra Rhynalds was the runner-up in the shot put, completing a throw of 31-07.50.

The 1600 and 3200 girls relay teams also medaled with a silver and bronze, respectively.

Pierce brought home a pair of medals. His fourth-place finish in the long jump was the best individual placement among the Tiger boys. He recorded a mark of 19-04.00 in the event. Pierce also placed fifth in the 400 with a time of 54.00 seconds.

The 3200 relay team of Carson Borgman, Reid Glasshoff, Kyle Heise and Tye Clark raced to a fourth-place medal. They completed the event in 9:58.80.

Brayden Brecka won two medals. He placed fifth in the 110 hurdles with a time of 18.50 seconds and sixth in the 300 hurdles at 48.80 seconds.

Michael Janak and Noah Paseka earned a fifth and sixth-place medal, respectively. Janak sprinted to a time of 11.90 seconds in the 100. Paseka marked a throw of 37-02.00.

"Our kids competed well last week at Twin River and Friend. Tuesday at Friend, we had a lot of great improvements in times and distances and Thursday was even better with the first good day of weather we have seen all season," East Butler track and field coach Dale Nielsen said. "Allie (Rigatuso) ran very well in the hurdles. Reese (Kozisek) took her times down in the distance races and Alex (Pierce) had some excellent 400 times. Camryn (Kocian) ran some terrific sprints, all of our relays improved and Michael (Janak) and Brayden (Brecka) ran season bests as well in the sprints and hurdles."

Reach The Banner-Press sports staff at DVDsports@lee.net.

