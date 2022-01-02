East Butler girls win holiday tournament, boys place second

East Butler girls basketball earned its first win since the season opener on Dec. 2 with a pair of wins in its home holiday tournament on Dec. 28-29. The Tigers defeated Cedar Bluffs 46-19 and High Plains in the championship game 46-34.

The boys also reached the championship game with a 41-19 victory over Cedar Bluffs. However, the Tigers fell to Friend in the title game 63-26.

East Butler Girls 46, High Plains 34: East Butler's defense stymied the Storm's offense for three quarters to claim its second straight holiday tournament title on Dec. 29.

The Tigers held High Plains to just one point in the first and led 10-1. East Butler grew the lead to 28-8 at halftime and 44-16 after three. High Plains scored 18 points in the fourth, but it was too little, too late.

Allie Rigatuso scored 15 points on 7 for 12 shooting with four steals and three assists. Lanae Aerts coupled a season-high 15 points with seven rebounds.

East Butler finished the game with shooting 43% and 16 assists on 20 field goals.

Friend 63, East Butler Boys 26: The Tigers were overmatched by Friend's offense and trailed 44-12 at halftime.

The Bulldogs shot 42% from the field, including 19 of 37 from inside the arc. Friend had three score in double-figures and five that scored at least eight points.

East Butler struggled mightily from the field, going 9 for 44 (20%). Alex Pierce led the Tigers with 11 points and Carson Borgman had eight. They combined for six of the team's nine field goals.

"Bad shooting and a plethora of turnovers let this game get away from us quickly," Tigers head coach Greg Jahde said. "We knew we would have to play almost perfect to have a chance. We certainly didn't do that."

East Butler Girls 46, Cedar Bluffs 19: The Wildcats were held to four or fewer points in three of the four quarters.

East Butler scored all of its points in the first three quarters with 10 in the first, 16 in the second and 20 in the third. The team shot 34%.

Rigatuso led the Tigers in scoring with 14 points. She also recorded eight steals, three rebounds and three assists. Aerts finished just shy of a double-double with nine points and eight rebounds.

The Tigers ended the game with 34 rebounds and a season-high 22 steals as they defeated Cedar Bluffs for the second time this season. East Butler entered the new year with a 3-5 record.

East Butler Boys 41, Cedar Bluffs 19: Just like their female classmates, East Butler earned its second win over the Wildcats this season.

The Tigers allowed a season-low in points, including just five in the second half, all of which came in the third. Cedar Bluffs ended the game with a 29% field goal percentage.

East Butler trailed 7-6 after one, but outscored the visitors 28-12 over the next two frames. Alex Pierce outscored Cedar Bluffs on his own with 21 points on 8 of 19 shooting. He also had seven rebounds, five steals and three assists.

"Our defense was key in this game as I felt our offense wasn't clicking," Jahde said. "Alex (Pierce) played an all-around good game and Ryan (Sullivan) knocked down a couple big threes to lead the way."

