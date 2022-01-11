East Butler Hoops: Tiger girls clip Eagles

The East Butler girls bounced back from a loss to David City on Jan. 4 with a road win two nights later over Lincoln College View. It was the third win for the Tigers in four games.

They weren't quite as lucky the next night back at home against Class C-2 No. 7 Clarkson/Leigh. The Tigers are 4-7 ahead of another busy week that includes Tuesday at home against Nebraska Lutheran, Thursday at Dorchester and Friday back in Brainard against Heartland.

The boys dropped to 3-7 in a road loss at College View and also face the same three-game schedule this week.

East Butler Girls 41, College View 36: The two teams were tied at halftime when the East Butler defense allowed just four points in the third and took a seven-point advantage into the fourth.

Seven different Tigers scored including Katie Haney with a team-high 10 points. Lanae Aerts had nine points and six rebounds. Allie Rigatuso scored seven points and swiped away seven steals, Madison DeWitt added six points and Nicole Buresh had five.

Clarkson/Leigh 67, East Butler Girls 34: The Patriots had too much firepower in Friday's game. Two members of the roster scored more than 20 points and the Clarkson/Leigh defense held East Butler to 32% shooting.

The Patriots also forced 41 turnovers including 27 steals and had five different players with at least three steals. Aerts was the most effective Tiger with 11 points.

College View 47, East Butler Boys 31: The Tigers' offensive woes came back around in a road loss.

East Butler trailed 23-20 at halftime, made its first two shots of the third quarter then went on a long scoring drought. The Tigers missed their next 27 shots and saw the Eagles pull away. East Butler didn't put it through the hoop again until the final shot of the game.

"That's impossible to overcome," coach Greg Jahde said. "It's tough because I really feel we played better than them."

Alex Pierce paced the Tigers with 17 points, nine rebounds and four steals. Ryan Sullivan tallied eight points and three steals.

