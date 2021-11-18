East Butler showed improvement in challenging season

East Butler head coach Shawn Biltoft led the Tigers to the Class D-1 state championship in 2017 in the midst of five straight playoff appearances from 2015-19.

East Butler is looking to regain that form following a pair of winless seasons.

This fall, the Tigers competed against one of the toughest schedules in the state. Seven of the eight opponents made the playoffs, including Howells-Dodge and Cross County, the two teams that will square off in the NSAA Class D-1 state championship game Monday.

Biltoft said he believes the Tigers are moving in the right direction, regardless of what record indicated.

"I think, overall, the players were working their best. We set goals at the start of the year and we just weren't able to accomplish them," Biltoft said. "We had a really difficult schedule and tried to compete with those teams. Otherwise, I was happy with focusing on improving each week, and that was kind of our focus through the year."

An obstacle East Butler faced was staying positive through the struggles. The effort and the want-to were definitely there, but suffering consecutive losses can be a drag when the work isn't rewarded.

As the season went on, Biltoft said the focus for the team was playing together, playing physical and being relentless. He felt there were games where the Tigers were competitive to start, but weren't able to sustain that intensity throughout the game. Staying in the moment will remain a focus for next season.

Defensively may be where the Tigers were best able to maintain that intensity. Brayden and Trevin Brecka led East Butler with 70 and 65 tackles, respectively. The team recovered 10 fumbles, Vincent Hageman recovered three and Brayden had two. Lane Bohac, Blaine Orta, Logan Buresh, Clayton Becker and Noah Paseka each had one as well.

"I think we were aggressive. We came up and made tackles. We got helmets to balls," Biltoft said. "I think we flowed to the ball really well and played tough, played physical and I think that's what we're looking for. That was an improvement from last year."

Offensively, the Tigers struggled. They scored just 98 points in eight games. East Butler scored eight or fewer points five times.

Bohac was the primary quarterback. He threw for 554 yards, five touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Trevin threw for 271 yards, three touchdowns and two picks.

Trevin was East Butler's leading rusher and receiver with 588 total yards and seven total touchdowns.

The Tigers struggled to establish a run game and amassed just 592 total yards. That inconsistency led East Butler to becoming one dimensional on offense, according to Biltoft.

"Offensively, we struggled to move the ball at times and it seemed like when we did score, it was through big plays and those types of things," he said. "We just weren't able to run the ball effectively. When you're not able to do that, it kind of carries over into other areas. Moving the ball, especially in the running game, was difficult for us this year."

East Butler will return most of its roster next year as the Tigers only had three seniors in Brayden, Trevin and Noah Paseka. Biltoft thought the trio stepped up in challenging circumstances.

"I really appreciate all three of those guys as far as what they brought, being able to stick with it and dealing with adversity, especially the last couple years being frustrated and wanting to do well and wanting to represent your school," he said. "I feel bad for them as far as I wished we could've had a better season for those guys and made their senior season go well, but I do appreciate each one of those guys and just their commitment and overall work ethic and being able to stick with something that's kind of tough. They did a great job with it."

The Tigers had nine juniors. Biltoft said it's always a big jump going from a sophomore to a junior. He saw that group grow during the season.

"There's a lot of growth with their confidence and being able to step into big situations," he said. "I thought they really stepped up in bigger situations this year and have that confidence. I think that was big for our team."

Biltoft knows what it takes to win a state championship. He described what it's going to take for East Butler to get back to its winning ways.

"I think what I'm looking at is just the commitment to the overall program, wanting to make that switch, to kind of go from maybe what's been the last couple years to gaining some confidence and having success. It may not always be wins and losses. It may be just an overall feeling that you're better," Biltoft said. "There was times this year we were playing pretty decent and just kind of developing that consistency. The commitment, the consistency, the passion for football and wanting to get better is going to be a big thing going forward."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.

