East Butler Super Senior - Collin Bouc

Collin Bouc spent Saturday and Sunday mornings watching football with his dad, Bill, growing up. The game quickly grew on him. When he was in third grade he started playing flag football. His favorite teams are the Pittsburgh Steelers and, of course, the Huskers.
Football has always been a "family thing" for the Boucs. His father played football in high school and his younger brother, Elliot, is playing for the East Butler junior high team his year.
"If there's a game on I'm watching it, and if I can play in it, I'm playing in it," Collin said.
When Bouc was a freshman, The Tigers went 11-2 and ended the season with a state championship. That, of course, ranks right up there as one of the top memories he's ever had on the gridiron.
"Back in the day I just loved playing with my friends, seventh grade same thing" he said. "Freshman year, we went, wide-eyed freshman, we went and won state that year. It was a great experience."
Bouc plays guard and linebacker for East Butler, and said he loves being in some of the most physical positions. The Tigers are a team that prides itself in physical football. Finding contact and playing with an edge are traits he shares with the overall program philosophy.
"It's fun," he said. "You always hear the saying, 'In the trenches,' and you're the one paving the way for your backfield. They might get all the glory, but you know deep down you're doing work. It's really fun being part of that."
Bouc admits his senior season feels different. He knows he has to be a leader and hopes to use the experience gained from being part of a championship roster. The leadership role is one that Bouc has embraced.
"I love being a leader," he said. "We've had some really good ones in the past, and we're just trying to live up to that. I've learned a lot from them and I'm trying to not let anyone get down on themselves."
- Peter Huguenin
