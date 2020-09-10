East Butler Super Senior - Collin Bouc

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Collin Bouc spent Saturday and Sunday mornings watching football with his dad, Bill, growing up. The game quickly grew on him. When he was in third grade he started playing flag football. His favorite teams are the Pittsburgh Steelers and, of course, the Huskers.

Football has always been a "family thing" for the Boucs. His father played football in high school and his younger brother, Elliot, is playing for the East Butler junior high team his year.

"If there's a game on I'm watching it, and if I can play in it, I'm playing in it," Collin said.

When Bouc was a freshman, The Tigers went 11-2 and ended the season with a state championship. That, of course, ranks right up there as one of the top memories he's ever had on the gridiron.

"Back in the day I just loved playing with my friends, seventh grade same thing" he said. "Freshman year, we went, wide-eyed freshman, we went and won state that year. It was a great experience."

Bouc plays guard and linebacker for East Butler, and said he loves being in some of the most physical positions. The Tigers are a team that prides itself in physical football. Finding contact and playing with an edge are traits he shares with the overall program philosophy.