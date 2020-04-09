East Butler Track: Tigers excited about returnees, newcomers

"Our girls’ strengths should be in the distance events with Amanda, Olivia, Sophia, and Morgan returning with state meet experience," Nielsen said. "Allie Rigatuso in the jumps and hurdles should be improved and healed up from the fall, and we should have some decent relays."

Another returning key piece that narrowly missed out on state thrower Kailyn Hummel.

East Butler will also bring in the addition of freshmen Camryn Kocian and Haley Sebranek who both had successful junior high careers.

For the boys, Alex Pierce is another freshman that East Butler believes can score immediate points.

Rezac and Nolan Makovicka will lead in shot put and discus while Justin Dvorak, Colby Jelinek and Tye Clarke are the leading long-distance runners.

"The East Butler Boys will be strong in the sprints," Nielsen said. "Matthew Janak is a returning medalist in the state 100 and 200, and we will have a strong 400 relay with Jaden, Austin, Wade, and Matthew.