East Butler Track: Tigers excited about returnees, newcomers

Editor's Note: Although the 2020 spring sports season has officially been canceled, the Banner-Press will complete season previews on each local team, its athletes and coaches.
East Butler track and field was gearing up for what it hopes is another successful year.
The Tiger boys qualified four events in 2019 and won two medals while the girls were without a medal winner but sent six events to Burke Stadium. Though that combined total was the fewest in recent years, East Butler has been a multi-event qualifier for more than a decade.
Due to that history and the remaining athletes on the roster, head coach Dale Nielsen said that both the boys and girls had the personnel to score team points in several ways. The Tigers had 47 participants on the roster, 21 girls and 26 boys.
"We have a great returning group and a nice group of younger kids to work with," Nielsen said. "This is a group of kids who work hard and will improve steadily throughout the season. I am looking forward to a good spring track season. Our boys and girls teams should be competitive and have some athletes who can score in a lot of events."
The girls appeared to be strongest in the distance events with Olivia Bohac, Sophia Bergman and Morgan Jones giving the team several options in the mile, two mile and the corresponding relays.
Senior Amanda Aerts would have been a potential gold-medal challenger but may not have been healthy until late in the season if at all.
The boys strength was in sprints with Matthew Janak, Wade Wright, Jaden Rhynalds and Austin Pierce in the 100, 200 and 400 relay.
The Tigers qualified 10 athletes to the state championships last year and return six of them - Janak, Bergman, Bohac, Jones, Tristian Rezac and Allie Rigatuso.
Janak placed fourth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.01 seconds and seventh in the 100-meter dash finals with an 11.46.
Rezac qualified in the shot put where he threw 38 feet, 11 inches, Rigatuso ran a 51.51 in the 300-meter hurdles, the girls 3200-meter relay team of Bergman, Jones, Bohac and graduate Whitney Spatz ran an 11:13.60 and the 1600-meter relay team of Rigatuso, Bergman, Bohac and Spatz finished in 4:30.67.
"Our girls’ strengths should be in the distance events with Amanda, Olivia, Sophia, and Morgan returning with state meet experience," Nielsen said. "Allie Rigatuso in the jumps and hurdles should be improved and healed up from the fall, and we should have some decent relays."
Another returning key piece that narrowly missed out on state thrower Kailyn Hummel.
East Butler will also bring in the addition of freshmen Camryn Kocian and Haley Sebranek who both had successful junior high careers.
For the boys, Alex Pierce is another freshman that East Butler believes can score immediate points.
Rezac and Nolan Makovicka will lead in shot put and discus while Justin Dvorak, Colby Jelinek and Tye Clarke are the leading long-distance runners.
"The East Butler Boys will be strong in the sprints," Nielsen said. "Matthew Janak is a returning medalist in the state 100 and 200, and we will have a strong 400 relay with Jaden, Austin, Wade, and Matthew.
“Tristan Rezac and Nolan Makovicka are solid throwers, and we have some good distance runners in Justin Dvorak, Colby Jelinek, and Tye Clark. Our 1600 relay should be pretty competitive, and we are working on finding some jumpers and hurdlers. Alex Pierce and Tye Clark are two promising freshmen, Alex in the sprints and Tye in the distance events.”
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net
