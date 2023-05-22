OMAHA - East Butler senior Camryn Kocian captured her third straight 100-meter dash silver at the NSAA Class D State Track and Field Championships Saturday.

"To go three years at second place is a lot," Kocian said. "It's weird but it's good and I'm happy with it."

In 2021, Kocian finished the race in 12.73 seconds to take second, in 2022 she had a time of 12.75 seconds and this year she finished the race in 12.82 seconds.

"Today (Saturday) I came out of the box a little cockeyed and then I stumbled," Kocian said. "I tried to come back, I came back a little and I just didn't make it."

She had the fastest time in prelims on Friday after completing the race in 12.36 seconds heading into Saturday.

"I did really well in the preliminary run," Kocian said. "I'm really happy with that."

Kocian also medaled in the 400 relay with Meagan Janak, Haley Klement and Miranda Strizek.

"This year we got Miranda (Strizek) and I switched to second and ran a longer stretch," Kocian said. "I was really happy with my teammates, especially Haley Klement."

She also nearly medaled in the long jump where she finished in 10th place with a mark of 15-11.50.

The two medals for Kocian marked the end to her athletic career with the Tigers.

"It was bittersweet and it's sad to have to go," Kocian said. "It was really fun, there was a lot of practice, we worked hard and I always came back stronger at the end but I just didn't make it to first place."

Klement was the only other Tiger from the 400 relay to compete in an individual event. She finished in 16th place in the 300 hurdles after a time of 50.05 seconds.

The Tiger girls also had a 3200 relay team compete at state. The team of Malorie Spatz, Navayla Hilton, Rylie Biltoft and Reese Kozisek finished in 15th place in the event with a time of 11-08.30.

Kozisek also took part both the 1600 and 3200, she placed 14th in the 3200 with a time of 13:25.35 and in the 16000 she finished in 17th place after a time of 6:03.23.

The Tiger girls had three other participants for the state meet in Omaha as Sierra Rhynalds, Morgan Havlovic and Lillie Kriz also competed for East Butler.

Rhynalds took part in the shot put throw where she finished with a toss of 30-05.25 to place 24th.

Both Havlovic and Kriz took part in the high jump. Havlovic was one spot shy of a medal after placing ninth in the event with a mark of 4-08. Kriz missed all three attempts at 4-08 to finish with a no height.

For the East Butler boys, senior Alex Pierce and Michael Kunasek were the two lone Tigers competing.

Pierce competed in both the 300 hurdles and the 400 marking his return to state after missing in 2022.

"I really love competing at Burke, it's such a great atmosphere," Pierce said. "It's so amazing to run here again."

In the 300 hurdles, Pierce placed 16th with a time of 44.77 seconds to miss on a medal and spot in the finals in an event he recently started taking part in.

"My biggest thing has been stutter-stepping every hurdle which is something you don't want to do," Pierce said. "I've seen a lot of growth after running it four or five times. I was really proud to get here in that."

Pierce placed 11th in the 400 after a time of 52.98 seconds, he again missed on a medal and spot in the finals.

"It definitely was not the race I had in mind," Pierce said. "When I was coming around the last curve with 30 meters left and I just saw what was ahead of me and it didn't feel the best. Everyone has those days."

The 2023 trip to Burke was Pierce's second and final trip to state with the Tigers of East Butler for the senior.

"Not being able to get her last year was really hard," Pierce said. "Coming back this year and ending my career here at Burke is amazing and a surreal experience."

Kunasek represented the Tigers in the 110 hurdles. He finished 21st in the prelims after a run of 18.99 seconds.