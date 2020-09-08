EMF tops Tigers 50-12

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Exeter-Milligan/Friend scored the first 30 points and cruised to a 50-12 win over East Butler in Week 2, dropping the Tigers to 0-2.

A week after falling behind No. 4 Howells-Dodge 26-0, East Butler found itself in a similar scenario though the Tigers hung in it a little bit longer, allowing just a 50-yard scoring pass in the first quarter. But EMF found the end zone three more times in the second quarter with a 5-yard run, 10-yard run and 4-yard run.

Banner-Press Super Senior Collin Bouc finished with six carries for 54 yards and two touchdowns. He put an end to the EMF scoring run with a 30-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

The two teams then traded scores, EMF on a 3-yard run and Bouc on a 10-yard score. EMF closed the scoring with a 2-yard pass and a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Junior Trevin Brecka led the Tigers offensively on 18 carries and 73 yards and was 2 for 6 throwing for 12 yards.

East Butler ran 12 more plays but was held mostly in check by an EMF defense that gave up 155 total yards, picked off a pass and recovered two fumbles.

Breckan Schluter led the home team with 21 carries for 82 yards on the ground while through the air EMF quarterback Christian Weber was 10 for 15 with 142 yards.