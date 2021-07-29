Entering second year, Tvrdy sees potential in Monarch volleyball

Last season was Kelly Tvrdy's first as head coach of the Aquinas Catholic volleyball team.
As a result, though the summer included training and competing, there was also a fair amount of familiarization. That included Tvrdy breaking down expectations in practice, in matches and as members of the roster.
This summer, better aware of one another, Tvrdy's been able to dig deeper into the details.
"Now that I know the majority of each player individually, I wanted to be able to specifically work on their position and kind of work on more specific details and things we needed to work on last season," Tvrdy said. "I wasn't able to really touch on many of those last summer."
Aquinas went 10-21 last fall and were eliminated from the postseason in the subdistrict tournament against Cross County. The team had four seniors who graduated in Emily and Natalie Eller, Bethany Emswiler and Madisen Jelinek.
Tvrdy is confident in the team's ability to fill those vacated roles and build a new identity.
"I have all the confidence in the world for all those players," she said. "I think each player on my court, I have full faith and trust that they have the capability and confidence to go out and fill those roles. I feel really good about it."
In mid-June, Tvrdy held a camp to break down the fundamentals. The Monarchs then participated in a league in Columbus through the YMCA. Then and through the rest of summer also includes open gyms.
"It's always good to review certain skills to help kids refresh their brains after they've done basketball and track," Tvrdy said. "It's a chance to set their bodies and minds to thinking about volleyball again."
At the end of last season, Tvrdy said she wanted the team to improve its discipline and fundamentals and be more consistent in technique. She's seen that type of improvement over the last two months.
"The girls that came in with me last year, they came in right away knowing what to expect from me. They were a little bit more focused, a little bit more disciplined. There were simple fundamentals that we kind of broke down last year that they got right into this year," Tvrdy said.
"Of course, there was some needed practice, reminders and refocusing, but overall I feel like they knew what to expect from me. I also knew what to expect from them. We're still working on use of technique a little bit and kind of fine-tuning those skills, but overall I would say I've seen improvement."
Tvrdy said the biggest takeaway from her first year was being supportive and understanding of every payer. Both she and the team must maintain a supportive, understanding approach. The human element of what arises in life makes caring about one another more than just what happens on the court.
"I think as a coach, it's very easy for me to sit there and just expect them to give me 100% every practice. But I know that every play in every game, I know that they have a million things going on in their lives just as I do," Tvrdy said. "Just to be understanding that sometimes they have bigger things on their mind, like a test, and just to help them and be supportive for them through that and not to put so much pressure on the players at all times."
Having been around the group for more than a year, there's a better understanding of one another personally and athletically.
"I know what positions I ask from them. I know exactly what I want them to do and they know what to expect from me as well. I know what each player is capable of now," she said. "Before, I had no idea what the team's potential was. That's kind of what I was gathering all last summer. This year, I know the potential and I can kind of push each player individually a little bit harder."
What's the potential of the Monarchs?
"I think they can do anything they set their mind to," she said. "Let's say, to decide if they want to work hard and be disciplined, coming into practice each day ready to work and focus, they can achieve what they want to. I believe there's a lot of potential there for them."
Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.