Entering second year, Tvrdy sees potential in Monarch volleyball

"It's always good to review certain skills to help kids refresh their brains after they've done basketball and track," Tvrdy said. "It's a chance to set their bodies and minds to thinking about volleyball again."

At the end of last season, Tvrdy said she wanted the team to improve its discipline and fundamentals and be more consistent in technique. She's seen that type of improvement over the last two months.

"The girls that came in with me last year, they came in right away knowing what to expect from me. They were a little bit more focused, a little bit more disciplined. There were simple fundamentals that we kind of broke down last year that they got right into this year," Tvrdy said.

"Of course, there was some needed practice, reminders and refocusing, but overall I feel like they knew what to expect from me. I also knew what to expect from them. We're still working on use of technique a little bit and kind of fine-tuning those skills, but overall I would say I've seen improvement."

Tvrdy said the biggest takeaway from her first year was being supportive and understanding of every payer. Both she and the team must maintain a supportive, understanding approach. The human element of what arises in life makes caring about one another more than just what happens on the court.