Faith brought Denker through adversity

Evans said that if he had to use one word to describe Denker it would be 'vision'.

"He always has great vision for what he wants and where he wants to go. A lot of people have that ability. What sets him apart is his ability to take that vision, set goals, and train the needed mindset," Evans said. "This leads to accomplishment of the goal thus a high level of success for Clayton."

Next year, Denker will be playing football for the University of South Dakota.

Playing at the Division I level has been a dream of Denker's since he was playing flag football.

"For that to become a reality is a true blessing," he said. "Through all the adversity I’ve had to go through, it’s just nice to see the fruit of my labor and see all my hard work pay off. It took a while to settle in."

Now, Denker has to overcome yet another hurdle - preparing for the fall with gyms and fields closed. Though his future coaching staff sent workouts, he's had to become creative in order to complete the training sessions.

His solution has been using his own body weight as well as buckets and logs.