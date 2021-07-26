Faith Samek medals in Cornhusker State Games

David City's Faith Samek medaled in three track and field events at the 2021 Cornhusker State Games on July 17 in Lincoln, continuing a CSG career that only grows in medal count each summer.

Samek earned the gold medal in the girls 11-12-year-old 100-meter dash with a time of 14.7 seconds. It was a personal record for Samek in the event.

She also placed second in both the 400 and the long jump. In the 400, she posted a time of 1 minutes and 9.6 seconds. Samek was just about 4 seconds behind the winner, Shaydyn Rasby.

Samek posted a top long jump mark of 11 feet and 9 inches. Tyffany Baily finished on top of the podium with a measure of 13-1.50 inches.

In her history competing at the Cornhusker State Games, Samek has won five gold medals and four silver medals.

