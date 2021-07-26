 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Faith Samek medals in Cornhusker State Games
0 Comments

Faith Samek medals in Cornhusker State Games

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Faith Samek

Faith Samek (right) runs a track and field event at the 2021 Cornhusker State Games on July 17 in Lincoln. She finished with one gold medal and two silver medals.

David City's Faith Samek medaled in three track and field events at the 2021 Cornhusker State Games on July 17 in Lincoln, continuing a CSG career that only grows in medal count each summer.

Samek earned the gold medal in the girls 11-12-year-old 100-meter dash with a time of 14.7 seconds. It was a personal record for Samek in the event.

She also placed second in both the 400 and the long jump. In the 400, she posted a time of 1 minutes and 9.6 seconds. Samek was just about 4 seconds behind the winner, Shaydyn Rasby.

Samek posted a top long jump mark of 11 feet and 9 inches. Tyffany Baily finished on top of the podium with a measure of 13-1.50 inches.

In her history competing at the Cornhusker State Games,  Samek has won five gold medals and four silver medals.

Reach The Banner-Press sports staff via email at DVDsports@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News