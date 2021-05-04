Five Huskies win gold at home

Five Huskies and one relay picked up gold medals at the Shelby-Rising City Invite on April 27, earning the girls a team championship and the boys a seventh-place finish out of 12 teams.

Girls gold medalists included Alex Larmon, Angel Barnes, Liberty Baker, Kira Pavlik and the 1600 relay team of Ava Larmon, Ava Larmon, Barnes and Kaylei Perry.

Colin Wingard and Hunter White finished atop the podium for the Husky boys.

The SRC girls produced 16 total medals and scored 108 and ½ points. Shelby-Rising City was 46 points better than Osceola in second. The boys won seven medals and had 45 points. Fillmore Central scored 92 points and were 17 points ahead of David City as runners-up.

The Larmons went head to head in the 400 meters and swept the top two spots. Alex came across in 1 minute, 3.40 seconds and edged out Ava in second with her time of 1:05.10.

Barnes took the top spot in the 3200 at 13:15.50 after taking silver in the 1600 at 6:21.60. She was eight seconds back of the winner in the mile and 38 seconds better than teammate and runner-up Alexa Carter in the two mile.

Baker hit the line the 100 hurdles in 16.20 seconds, matching her time from the preliminary round and taking the top spot by a full second.