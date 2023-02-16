In arguably the toughest district in Class C, David City emerged from Saturday's District C-1 meet with five state qualifiers.

Keaton Kloke won his first career district title and clinched his second trip to Omaha. Hayden Schmit finished as a runner-up in his first career district tournament. Barrett Andel placed second for his second straight state appearance.

Kendall Schindler qualified for state for the second time, placing fourth, and Brittin Valentine booked his first spot in Omaha with a fourth-place finish.

"It was definitely a tough district," Scouts head coach Tahner Thiem said. "Proud of our guys who did punch their ticket and worked through that district."

Kloke (22-5) pinned Louisville's Jager Barnes in the quarterfinals at 3 minutes, 26 seconds. In the semifinals, Kloke defeated Arlington's Tanner Kyllo on a 12-2 major decision due to four takedowns, a three-point nearfall and one escape.

In the first place match, Kloke rode two first-period takedowns for a 5-3 victory over Logan View's Jacob McGee. The junior earned a point via penalty in the third period en route to the 120-pound district championship.

"His aggressive style and no-fear mentality has really paid off for him," Thiem said. "We hope to get some big things out of Kloke here this next week at the state tournament. If he wrestles like he has been, we're hoping we can put him on the podium."

Schmit (36-5) earned a silver medal Saturday following a 2-1 district meet. The freshman recorded a 37-second fall of Johnson County Central's Trevin Huskey in the quarterfinals.

He punched his ticket to state with a pin of Raymond Central's Elijah Ehlers at 2:40 in the 106 semifinals. Schmit fell 6-0 to undefeated Wilber-Clatonia freshman Zaiyahn Ornelas in the final. Thiem described Ornelas as the best freshman he's seen in his 12 years of coaching.

"Earlier this year, we got pinned by him early," he said. "The second time we wrestled him it was a pin late and this time we wrestled him to a six-point match. I feel good about Hayden (Schmit) closing the gap on a good kid like Zaiyahn."

Barrett Andel (33-9) will end his high school wrestling career with his second trip to Omaha. The senior opened the meet with a 40-second pin of Malcolm's Justin Wisnieski.

In the quarterfinals, Andel posted a 15-0 tech fall of Fillmore Central's Domonic Harding. He recorded a trio of three-point nearfalls, one two-point nearfall, one takedown and one reversal.

Andel secured a 10-0 major decision of Boone Central's Colton Ray in the semifinals on three takedowns, a three-point nearfall and one escape.

Cameron Shultz of Raymond Central defeated Andel in the 170 first place match 12-8 behind six takedowns. Andel escaped six times and took down Shultz once.

"Barrett (Andel) had a pretty good showing at districts," Thiem said. "A little disappointed with the way that he wrestled in the finals and how that match went, but we beat that kid in overtime before. I just think if we get Barrett prepped this week I think we'll be OK."

Schindler (29-9) jumped out of the gates with a 14-second pin of Raymond Central's Sean Shultz. In the semifinals, he lost to Wilber-Clatonia's Grant Eschiti by fall at 3:40.

The junior secured his spot in Omaha with an 8-0 major decision of Louisville's Aiden Wedekind in the consolation semifinals. Schindler finished with a pair of two-point nearfalls and two takedowns.

Trey Hill of Arlington pinned Schindler at 3:42 after trailing the 113 third place match 9-5.

"Kendall (Schindler) did a nice job coming back through that bracket," Thiem said. "If Kendall wrestles like he's capable of, hopefully, he's eyeing a medal this week."

Valentine (26-9) had the most arduous road to clinching a spot at state, winning three straight consolation matches.

The freshman started the tournament with a 23-second fall of Boys Town's Austin Klabenes. Zane Zoucha of Malcolm defeated Valentine 9-7 in the quarterfinals, securing the eventual match-winning takedown with 1:14 remaining.

Valentine made quick work of his next two opponents, pinning Southern's Kolten Ideus in 18 seconds and Logan View's Sam Peters in 49 seconds. In the heartbreak round, Valentine defeated Oakland-Craig's Ben Loftis 9-2 on a three-point nearfall, a two-point nearfall, a reversal and a takedown.

Zoucha defeated Valentine for the second time in the 126 third place match 10-9 as he recorded four takedowns and two escapes. Valentine posted three escapes, two reversals and one takedown.

"That's never an easy thing to do when you have hopes of being a finalist or winning the whole thing. It's never easy to come back through that loser side, so just to be able to reset your mentality and get the next best thing, Brittin (Valentine) did a nice job with that."

Brayden Johnson (30-12), a returning state medalist, lost in the 132 consolation semifinals by a 3-0 decision against Fillmore Central's Dylan Gewecke.

The junior battled back from a quarterfinal defeat with falls of JCC's Austin Goracke and Boone Central's Talan Stokes. Gewecke escaped and took down Johnson in the second period for the only scoring of the match.

Jace Rerucha (14-12) also lost in the heartbreak round at 138, losing by the same 3-0 tally to JCC's Levi Boardman. Rerucha posted a 57-second fall of Oakland-Craig's Luis Popoca and a 4-2 decision over Boone Central's Tracy Perez to put himself in a position to make it to state.

Boardman escaped and took down the sophomore in the 138 consolation semifinals.

Chase Krafka (13-16) earned a first round fall of Boys Town's Trevor Betsworth at 3:09. Following a quarterfinal defeat, the senior pinned Grand Island Central Catholic's Ayden Beran at 1 minute and beat Raymond Central's Owen Kreikemeier on a two-point nearfall in the second period.

In the 285 consolation semifinals, Krafka fell 11-4 to Wilber-Clatonia's Keith Kvasnicka. Krafka escaped four times while Kvasnicka took down the senior five times and escaped once.

The NSAA Class C State Wrestling Championships begin at 3 p.m. Thursday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.

Schmit faces St. Paul freshman Layne Baker in the 106 first round. Baker placed third at districts and is 32-12 this season. Schmit pinned Baker at 1:50 on Jan. 14.

Schindler squares off against Battle Creek sophomore Ayden Wintz in the first round at 113. Wintz won the district title and enters with a 32-2 record. The two battled on Jan. 7 with Wintz pinning Schindler at 4:24.

Yutan junior Bryce Kolc awaits Kloke in the 120 first round. Kolc placed fourth at districts and is 13-8 this season.

Valentine will square off against district champion Valentine junior Will Sprenger in 126 first round. The junior is 31-4 this season.

Andel wrestles Battle Creek sophomore Wyatt Nierodzik in the 170 first round. The sophomore placed third at districts and is 16-13 this season. On Jan. 6, Andel defeated Nierodzik by fall at 2:51.

"The state tournament, every kid you get there is going to be tough. Every round is going to be tough. I think that if we really come out and wrestle well, anything is possible," Thiem said. "You can never predict the state tournament and who's going to thrive under those lights and who's going to crumble. We're hoping we have all of our kids physically ready to go but also mentally."