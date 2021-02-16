Five Tigers headed back to Omaha

Bohac took two pinfall wins into the 113 finals where he won 3-2. Bohac trailed 1-0 at the start of the third, escaped seven seconds in and scored a takedown midway through. His opponent, Jacob Fox, scored his own escape but didn't find anymore offense.

Bohac went 2-2 at state a year ago, missing out on the medal round by one victory.

Luke Polivka started 120 with a pin, lost to No 3 Cayden Ellis of Winside 11-3 then bounced back with a 7-1 win and a first period pin. A freshman, Polivka has a shot at being a four-time state qualifier by earning his way in his rookie year.

Trevin Brecka won by pin in his first match at 160, lost to No. 3 Levi Belina 5-3 in sudden victory then came back for wins of 6-2 and 5-0. Brecka was 4-2 at state as a sophomore. He lost his opening match, won three straight, lost again but finished with a win.

Michael Polivka split four matches, winning with two pins and losing by a pin to go with a 10-9 defeat. He was 0-2 in Omaha as a junior.

Joshua Christian, a sophomore, went 0-2 and was eliminated in the consolation round.

"Having two district champs with Reece and Lane was a good accomplishment, and, overall, we went 4-1 in the finals," Glasshoff said. "We need to carry that momentum into this week at state.