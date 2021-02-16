Five Tigers headed back to Omaha

East Butler sent seven wrestlers to the 2020 state tournament. Outside of Trevin Brecka, most walked away with a free trip to Omaha.
A year later, five Tigers will make their way back to Nebraska's largest city intent on using that experience to their advantage. East Butler won two district titles, earned two silver medals and one fourth place medal in Greeley.
Reece Kocian and Lane Bohac went to the top of the podium, Luke Polivka and Brecka were third and Michael Polivka was fourth. All but one East Butler wrestler that competed at the district meet moved on to state.
While teams always hope for more qualifiers, coach Doug Glasshoff appreciated the accomplishments of his group considering what it has had to endure over the past year.
"It was a difficult season with having to lose or rearrange meets because of COVID, wrestlers having to quarantine, cold and snowy weather and injuries to many wrestlers," Glasshoff said. "Even with all these distractions and difficulties, the kids battled through and continued to wrestle tough and got five to qualify through a fairly tough district.
"We always set high expectations and goals going into the season. I feel that we met these pretty well despite all the things stacked against us."
Kocian needed just two matches to win a title at 106 pounds. He had a bye into the semifinals where he won by pin 20 seconds into the second period. Kocian wrapped up gold in a 8-0 major decision. As a freshman, Kocian went 0-2 in Omaha.
Bohac took two pinfall wins into the 113 finals where he won 3-2. Bohac trailed 1-0 at the start of the third, escaped seven seconds in and scored a takedown midway through. His opponent, Jacob Fox, scored his own escape but didn't find anymore offense.
Bohac went 2-2 at state a year ago, missing out on the medal round by one victory.
Luke Polivka started 120 with a pin, lost to No 3 Cayden Ellis of Winside 11-3 then bounced back with a 7-1 win and a first period pin. A freshman, Polivka has a shot at being a four-time state qualifier by earning his way in his rookie year.
Trevin Brecka won by pin in his first match at 160, lost to No. 3 Levi Belina 5-3 in sudden victory then came back for wins of 6-2 and 5-0. Brecka was 4-2 at state as a sophomore. He lost his opening match, won three straight, lost again but finished with a win.
Michael Polivka split four matches, winning with two pins and losing by a pin to go with a 10-9 defeat. He was 0-2 in Omaha as a junior.
Joshua Christian, a sophomore, went 0-2 and was eliminated in the consolation round.
"Having two district champs with Reece and Lane was a good accomplishment, and, overall, we went 4-1 in the finals," Glasshoff said. "We need to carry that momentum into this week at state.
"We gained some good experience with this group last year, and I feel like we are going to be more ready to go. Trevin is a returning medalist and knows what it takes to be successful, all the others got some experience and will be able to compete at a higher level this year because of it."