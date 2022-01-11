Five Tigers wrestle for gold at Wisner-Pilger

East Butler sent five wrestlers into title matches, came away with four golds and had three new champs on Saturday at the Wisner-Pilger Invite.

The Tigers were third overall in the team standings with 140.5 points. That was 6 and 1/2 points behind Howells-Dodge in second and eight back of Summerland in the top spot. Third in a field of 11 programs tied the team's top tournament result this season. The Tigers have been third two other times, fourth and fifth.

Three new champs included Luke Polivka, Brayden Brecka and Reid Glasshoff earning their first golds of the season. Reece Kocian also won a title while Trevin Brecka was a runner-up.

Blaine Orta, Joshua Christian and Vincent Hegemann also earned pieces of hardware.

Polivka (126 pounds) pinned two opponents in just over a minute each then won a 4-2 decision over Summerland's Alex Thiele with two nearfall points in the second and a reversal in the third.

Brayden Brecka (132) also used two first-period pins to get to the title match where he dominated Jesse Thiele, also of Summerland. Brecka scored a 19-4 technical fall with three takedowns, 11 points on nearfalls and an escape. His escape to start the third period put him up by 15 and ended the match.

Glasshoff (138) took two pins to the semifinals where he built a 5-4 lead through the second period, scored a takedown 35 seconds into the third, allowed a reversal in the final minute but hung on for a 7-6 victory. In the final he won 3-1 over Gabriel Lamprecht of Wakefield thanks to a stalling penalty point and a takedown in the second.

Kocian (113) captured his fourth championship of the season with two pins and a 13-4 major decision over Ross Bratetic of Omaha Bryan. Kocian is 19-2 on the season and has wrestled in a title match at every tournament thus far. He lost to Class D No. 4 Gatlin Krepela of Pleasanton twice in Osceola.

Trevin Brecka (160) moved past the quarterfinals on a medical forfeit, won in the semifinals 8-1 then lost to Omaha Bryan's Tobin Wingender 9-3. Wingender used an escape, takedown and three back points to build a 6-1 lead in the second. Brecka's season thus far includes a gold, three silvers and a bronze.

Orta (145) went 3-2, won his first two by pin, lost by pin to Lane Belina of Howells-Dodge in the semis, bounced back with a 14-4 victory then dropped the third-place match by pin a minute in to Devon Schultz of Wisner-Pilger.

Christian (195) and Hagemann (285) both lost twice and were awarded fourth.

East Butler hosts the Butler County duals on Thursday against Aquinas Catholic and David City then goes to Weeping Water on Friday.

