 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fjell leads Husky golf in back-to-back tournaments
0 comments

Fjell leads Husky golf in back-to-back tournaments

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Shelby-Rising City Huskies

Shelby-Rising City's Carter Fjell led the Huskies with the lowest round in a pair of back-to-back tournaments on back-to-back days as the Huskies totaled 423 in both events.

Fjell shot a 91 on April 30 at the Arlington Invite played at the Fremont Country Club. He then put together a 90 the next day at Oakland-Craig Invite.

Fjell shot a 45 on the front nine and 46 on the back at Arlington and was just a few spots away from the top 15 and a medal when he took 17th. The next afternoon he shot a 38 then a 52 and was 37th out of 144 players.

The Huskies total in Fremont was good enough for 10th out of 11. Yutan was 12 shots better than Oakland-Craig and took the team title on a score of 333. The 432 SRC shot at Oakland-Craig and was 17th out of 19. Wahoo Neumann edged Aquinas Catholic 312-331 for the team title.

At the Arlington Invite, Grant Brigham shot 97 and was 27th, Ceagan Watts carded 117 and was 47th, Ethan Fjell put together a 118 and was 49th and Ethan Whitmore scored a 121 and was 51st. Brigham was 1-under after five but then ran into a few troubles.

At Oakland-Craig, Watts shot 102 and was 66th, Ethan Fjell carded a 114 and was 83rd, Whitmore had a 117 and was 87th and Grant Brigham put together a 177 and was 94th.

Reach The Banner-Press sports staff via email at DVDsports@lee.net.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vodicka wins three medals at SRC
Sports

Vodicka wins three medals at SRC

  • Updated

Dylan Vodicka won gold, silver and bronze to lead a David City track and field effort that included five other Scout athletes with multiple me…

Five Huskies win gold at home
Sports

Five Huskies win gold at home

  • Updated

Five Huskies and one relay picked up gold medals at the Shelby-Rising City Invite on April 27, earning the girls a team championship and the b…

+2
Monarchs win gold at Track Fest
Sports

Monarchs win gold at Track Fest

  • Updated

Aquinas Catholic boys track and field produced several encouraging results and showed the potential for a state championship when the Monarchs…

Huskies win 7 golds at Twin River
Sports

Huskies win 7 golds at Twin River

  • Updated

Shelby Rising-City track and field athletes came away with seven gold medals and the Husky girls were runners-up on April 22 at the Twin River…

Kocian wins gold at Malcolm
Sports

Kocian wins gold at Malcolm

  • Updated

Camryn Kocian and Allie Rigatuos each earned doubled medals for the boys while Tristan Rezac won two pieces of hardware for the boys when East…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News