Fjell leads Husky golf in back-to-back tournaments

Shelby-Rising City's Carter Fjell led the Huskies with the lowest round in a pair of back-to-back tournaments on back-to-back days as the Huskies totaled 423 in both events.

Fjell shot a 91 on April 30 at the Arlington Invite played at the Fremont Country Club. He then put together a 90 the next day at Oakland-Craig Invite.

Fjell shot a 45 on the front nine and 46 on the back at Arlington and was just a few spots away from the top 15 and a medal when he took 17th. The next afternoon he shot a 38 then a 52 and was 37th out of 144 players.

The Huskies total in Fremont was good enough for 10th out of 11. Yutan was 12 shots better than Oakland-Craig and took the team title on a score of 333. The 432 SRC shot at Oakland-Craig and was 17th out of 19. Wahoo Neumann edged Aquinas Catholic 312-331 for the team title.

At the Arlington Invite, Grant Brigham shot 97 and was 27th, Ceagan Watts carded 117 and was 47th, Ethan Fjell put together a 118 and was 49th and Ethan Whitmore scored a 121 and was 51st. Brigham was 1-under after five but then ran into a few troubles.

At Oakland-Craig, Watts shot 102 and was 66th, Ethan Fjell carded a 114 and was 83rd, Whitmore had a 117 and was 87th and Grant Brigham put together a 177 and was 94th.

Reach The Banner-Press sports staff via email at DVDsports@lee.net.

