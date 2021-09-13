Football: Huskies, Scouts, Tigers suffer losses

It was a tough Week 3 for David City, East Butler and Shelby-Rising City on the gridiron. All three suffered lopsided defeats and are below .500 as the season reaches the one-third mark.
The Scouts lost to Sandy Creek 36-0, the Tigers lost to Clarkson/Leigh 70-22 and Shelby-Rising City lost 54-28 against Exeter-Milligan/Friend.
Sandy Creek def. David City 36-0: The Scouts couldn't generate any offense against a stout Sandy Creek defense.
David City was limited to just 23 total yards on 27 plays. Seth Golden went 5 for 8 with 42 yards passing, all to Caden Denker, and the team rushed for negative-19 yards. The Scouts finished with two first downs and were 0 for 6 on third down.
Sandy Creek returned the opening kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown and the Cougars were off and running. They finished with 344 yards of total offense as quarterback Ethan Shaw threw four touchdowns.
The Cougars led 14-0 after one and 30-0 at halftime. Sandy Creek scored its final touchdown of the game in the third.
Sandy Creek fumbled the ball at David City's 2-yard line on its first offensive possession of the game. It was recovered by Tre' Daro, but the Scouts punted on the ensuing possession.
David City fell to 1-2 and will face Hartington Cedar Catholic Friday.
Clarkson/Leigh def. East Butler 70-22: The Patriots running game was the story of the night as Clarkson/Leigh rushed for 227 yards.
Patriots tailback Dylan Higby had 100 of those yards and one touchdown and Carter Hanel finished with three scores.
East Butler finished with 125 yards of offense, 85 of which came on the ground. Tigers quarterback Lane Bohac threw two touchdowns. His first touchdown was a 6-yard pass to Trevin Brecka to make it 18-8 in the second.
In the third, Brayden Brecka was on the receiving end of a 12-yard touchdown pass from Bohac. East Butler's third touchdown on the night was a 6-yard run by Ryan Sullivan.
After the loss, the Tigers fell to 0-3. They'll face Elmwood-Murdock on Friday.
Exeter-Milligan/Friend def. Shelby-Rising City 54-28: Ashton Schultz started his first game of the season for the Huskies after Payton Sliva was injured in week two against Howells-Dodge.
Schultz was 8 for 22 for 138 yards, two touchdowns and one interception as the Huskies lost 54-28.
Hunter White finished with eight carries, 86 yards and one touchdown with his longest carry of 63 yards. He also had three catches, 58 yards and one touchdown.
Grant Brigham finished with two catches for 47 yards and one touchdown. Landon Sliva scored a defensive touchdown for the Huskies on a fumble recovery.
The Huskies defense finished with four fumble recoveries and one sack.
SRC is 1-2 and will host Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family on Friday.
Reach The Banner-Press sports staff at DVDsports@lee.net.