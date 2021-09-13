Football: Huskies, Scouts, Tigers suffer losses

Clarkson/Leigh def. East Butler 70-22: The Patriots running game was the story of the night as Clarkson/Leigh rushed for 227 yards.

Patriots tailback Dylan Higby had 100 of those yards and one touchdown and Carter Hanel finished with three scores.

East Butler finished with 125 yards of offense, 85 of which came on the ground. Tigers quarterback Lane Bohac threw two touchdowns. His first touchdown was a 6-yard pass to Trevin Brecka to make it 18-8 in the second.

In the third, Brayden Brecka was on the receiving end of a 12-yard touchdown pass from Bohac. East Butler's third touchdown on the night was a 6-yard run by Ryan Sullivan.

After the loss, the Tigers fell to 0-3. They'll face Elmwood-Murdock on Friday.

Exeter-Milligan/Friend def. Shelby-Rising City 54-28: Ashton Schultz started his first game of the season for the Huskies after Payton Sliva was injured in week two against Howells-Dodge.

Schultz was 8 for 22 for 138 yards, two touchdowns and one interception as the Huskies lost 54-28.

Hunter White finished with eight carries, 86 yards and one touchdown with his longest carry of 63 yards. He also had three catches, 58 yards and one touchdown.