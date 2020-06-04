For girls wrestling, it's a start

"If a boy has to wrestle a girl, if he wins, he beat a girl, and if he loses, that can be the end of his wrestling career, to be honest. For the girls, I don’t think it’s fair 95% of the time. It’s pretty tough for them to wrestle boys. It doesn’t go well, and they get a bad taste for the sport. As it sits right now, it’s a lose, lose for everybody."

Krafka's passion for the sport remains and she plans on wrestling next year. But dealing with the injury hasn't been easy. She'll have a second surgery in the fall and hopes to be ready by winter.

Despite the injury, she remained positive about her experience in her first season.

"I loved it," she said. "It was my first year at David City and it was kind of new for everyone with me coming in as a girl and no one had really wrestled with a girl before, so everyone was kind of nervous. I loved it. It was so fun."