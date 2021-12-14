Four finalists lead Tigers at Osceola

Four Tigers made the finals on Saturday in Osceola and led East Butler wrestling to a third-place finish at the Osceola Invite. Lane Bohac was tops among those four with a title at 120 pounds, his second title in as many tournaments.

Those results plus 10 total medals put East Butlers in third place with 134 total team points. The Tigers were 11 points behind Yutan in the runner-up position and 61 and 1/2 behind Fillmore Central for the title.

Fillmore Central had four finalists and won four championships. Yutan won two silver medals and 12 medals total.

Reece Kocian (113), Luke Polivka (126) and Trevin Brecka (160) joined Bohac in the finals but came up just short.

"Team finishes have been good both weeks, the only teams we have finished behind have been from larger classes with more wrestlers and weights filled," coach Doug Glasshoff said. "We always talk about medaling individually and the team score will take care of itself."

Bohac made a 5-0 run to the title and improved his record to 9-0. He scored his first four wins in pinfall victories, three of which took place in the first period. In the final he put together a 6-0 win over Mason Nitz of Elkhorn Valley with a takedown in the first period, two nearfall points after staring on the bottom in the second and two reversal points in the third.

Kocian went 2-1 in preliminary rounds, earned his way into the title match with a 7-0 win but then fell by 10-2 major decision in a rematch with Pleasanton's Gatlin Krepela. Kocian had two pins before a preliminary loss to Krepela by first-period pin. He hung around in the championship rematch until Krepela escaped the bottom in the second, scored a takedown and converted it into three back points.

Polivka pinned three opponents then ran into 11-1 Dylan Gerwecke of Fillmore Central in the championship. Gerwecke took control in the first period with a takedown and three-point nearfall. Up 6-0 at the start of the third, an escape and takedown extended the lead to eight points.

"Tough losses early in the year offer a chance for growth and self reflection," Glasshoff said. "We talked about when writing our goals at the end of the year, no one mentioned winning the Osceola invite. We will continue to grow and with towards our end of the year goals."

Brecka pinned his first foe in 49 seconds, his second in 27 seconds, his third with 52 seconds left in the third period and won in the finals 6-2. That set him up for a rematch with Cross County/Osceola's Cameron Graham for the championship. Graham built a lead a week earlier and turned it into a fall. This time he had a takedown in each period and an escape at the start of the second but Brecka fought off a pin after all three takedowns.

"Rematches are tough, especially in back-to-back weeks, also against a tough conference opponent," Glasshoff said. "We will see him a few more times this year and the focus is always on growth and learning from our past experiences."

Other Tiger medalists included Vincent Haeman (285) winning twice and taking third, Kale Glasshoff (106) in fourth, Trenton Van Veldhuizen (106) in fifth, Brayden Brecka (132) in sixth, Kyle Heise (152) in sixth and Reid Glasshoff (138) in seventh.

East Butler is back in action on Saturday in Wahoo with 16 other teams in the tournament.

"Overall, I think we have all been competing well," coach Glasshoff said. "Vincent has stood out medaling the last two weeks after struggling last season. He has been very aggressive on the mat and has shown a string desire to win."

