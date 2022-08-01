Four Tigers compete at state tournament with Valparaiso

East Butler's Trevin Brecka, Collin Bouc, Alex Pierce and Blaine Orta competed on Valparaiso in the 2022 Nebraska American Legion Class B Senior Playoffs on Saturday and Sunday at Paul Brown Field in Broken Bow.

Valparaiso was eliminated from the state tournament after defeats to Ogallala on Saturday and to Lakeview Sunday.

On Sunday, Bouc earned the start for Valparaiso and limited Lakeview to just one hit and one walk through three innings. Valparaiso took the lead 1-0 in the second on an RBI sac fly by Rylan Stover.

Lakeview's bats woke up in the fourth as first baseman Sam Kwapnioski hit a game-tying solo home run. In the fifth, center fielder Adam Van Cleave and Kwapnioski each hit a two-run home run to put Lakeview ahead 5-1.

In the sixth, Kwapnioski hit a walk-off grand slam to secure a 9-1 win for Lakeview. The first baseman ended the game with three home runs and seven RBIs.

Bouc pitched 5 and 2/3 innings with nine runs allowed (five earned) on eight hits, four walks and one strikeout. He threw 102 pitches. Offensively, Bouc hit 2 for 3 to lead the offense. Brecka drew a walk and Pierce scored the only Valparaiso run as a courtesy runner.

In Saturday's first round game, Valparaiso surrendered a 6-1 seventh-inning lead as Ogallala scored seven runs to win it 8-6.

Bouc hit 2 for 3 with one RBI and one run scored. Brecka doubled, walked, drove in one run and scored once. Orta reached on an error and scored and Pierce also crossed home plate as a courtesy runner.

Valparaiso scored two runs in the first as it sent eight to the plate. Bouc singled to load the bases, but was out at second on a run-scoring fielder's choice. Brecka walked to reload the bases and Josh Masek walked to drive in the second run.

In the third, Bouc led the inning with a walk. Two batters later, Brecka lined an RBI double to center field to score Bouc from second base. Brecka scored on a Masek RBI single to make it 4-0.

As a courtesy runner, Orta scored on a Bouc RBI single to make it 5-0 in the fourth. Pierce restored Valparaiso's five-run lead in the sixth, scoring on a wild pitch as a courtesy runner with two outs.

In the seventh, Ogallala hit a one-out solo home run, two-run double, drew a bases loaded walk and hit a two-run single to take a 7-6 lead. A Valparaiso error led to an insurance run.

Orta reached on an error with one out and Valparaiso had two on with two down following a hit by a pitch, but a strikeout ended the game.