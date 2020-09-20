Fourth-quarter magic sends Monarchs to 4-0

It wasn't as comfortable as the first three but C-2 No. 2 Aquinas Catholic improved to 4-0 in a fourth-quarter, come-from-behind 22-14 win over Crofton on Friday night at home.
The Monarchs had trailed for just a few minutes in their previous three wins but this time went into halftime with a touchdown deficit and still faced a 7-point hole at the start of the fourth quarter.
A perfectly timed passing play then a blocked punt set up two fourth-quarter scores that denied the Warriors' upset bid.
Aquinas managed just 188 yards of total offense, only 139 on the ground, and was forced into four punts, but was again solid on defense. The Monarchs had five tackles for loss and forced one turnover in addition to the blocked punt. That effort was enough to allow the offense to hang around long enough to come up with a handful of big plays when it mattered most.
"They're dangerous. They can beat anybody on a given night," Aquinas coach Ron Mimick said. "Just the way they play - it's an old, toe-to-toe, power pitch right, power pitch left. That's what they do 60 to 70% of the time.
"They're tough to stop because what they do is so different. But we kind of weathered the storm."
Aquinas began the comeback on just it's second pass attempt of the game. Quarterback Caleb Thege found Brian Cech for a 43-yard connection late in the third quarter that set up Kyle Napier for a 23-yard touchdown run just a few plays later.
Mimick decided to go for the lead and called a quarterback run that saw Thege give his team a 15-14 advantage.
Rylan Chromy then blocked a punt on Crofton's next possession. Michael Andel capitalized shortly after with a 3-yard touchdown, and John Prochaska added the kick for the final points of the game.
Crofton scored the first points of the night on its second drive - a 2-yard run by Jimmy Allen. Aquinas answered in the second quarter on a 42-yard run by Napier and took a 7-6 lead after Crofton missed a 2-point try on its first score.
Zach Weber sent the Warriors to halftime with a 14-7 lead after he plunged in from a yard out and Allen added the conversion.
It stayed that way until early in the fourth when, thanks to Cech's catch, the Monarchs stole the momentum and maintained in the rest of the way.
For much of the night, the Aquinas offense struggled to put drives together. On the other side of the ball, though the Monarchs mostly held the Warriors in check, it was a physical battle.
Crofton held a size advantage with offense and defensive lines that checked in near or above 240 pounds per player. That plus a quarterback that played defensive end gave the Warriors an occasional extra blocker in the backfield not normally utilized in most systems.
Aware that Crofton had that bulk up front, Mimick and the coaching staff started the game with a six-man defensive front. Eventually, Mimick and defensive coordinator Tony Smith transitioned back to the team's normal 3-5-5.
That adjustment bogged down the Warriors' bruising offense and held them scoreless after halftime.
On the other side of the ball, the Monarchs kept hammering away and picked the right time to catch the Warriors off guard.
"We just couldn't quite get it going. We had a drive that scored, but they played well on defense. We just couldn't put together three first downs," Mimick said. "Finally, we threw a pass we talked about at halftime."
"...We thought he would be open and he was."
Napier finished with nine carries for 53 yards while Andel had 13 attempts for 53. Defensively, Chromy had two tackles for loss in addition to his punt block, Rowdy Trusky had two TFLs and Andel made a stop behind the line. Truska and Brett Kobza led with 15 total tackles.
Aquinas travels to Oakland on Friday to face No. 1 Oakland-Craig in a matchup of the top two teams in the Lincoln Journal Star ratings.
Oakland-Craig had similar trouble with Crofton in Week 3, trailing 7-0 early before leading 14-7 at the half and putting it away with a touchdown in the third and fourth quarters.
The Warriors were the only teams to score points on the Knights. Oakland-Craig shut out Ponca 50-0, BRLD 62-0 and Logan-Magnolia (Iowa) 38-0.
"We've got a big challenge this week. We're playing a team that's really a good football team," Mimick said. "They're probably even a little better than they were last year when they won it, and C-2 is up this year."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.
