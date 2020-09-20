Fourth-quarter magic sends Monarchs to 4-0

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It wasn't as comfortable as the first three but C-2 No. 2 Aquinas Catholic improved to 4-0 in a fourth-quarter, come-from-behind 22-14 win over Crofton on Friday night at home.

The Monarchs had trailed for just a few minutes in their previous three wins but this time went into halftime with a touchdown deficit and still faced a 7-point hole at the start of the fourth quarter.

A perfectly timed passing play then a blocked punt set up two fourth-quarter scores that denied the Warriors' upset bid.

Aquinas managed just 188 yards of total offense, only 139 on the ground, and was forced into four punts, but was again solid on defense. The Monarchs had five tackles for loss and forced one turnover in addition to the blocked punt. That effort was enough to allow the offense to hang around long enough to come up with a handful of big plays when it mattered most.

"They're dangerous. They can beat anybody on a given night," Aquinas coach Ron Mimick said. "Just the way they play - it's an old, toe-to-toe, power pitch right, power pitch left. That's what they do 60 to 70% of the time.

"They're tough to stop because what they do is so different. But we kind of weathered the storm."