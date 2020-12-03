Freshman Bohuslavsky named to 2nd Team All-State

Aquinas head coach Paul Gahan was excited when he saw freshman Jordyn Bohuslavsky, sophomore Claire Wisnieski and senior Alli Hartman listed for postseason awards by the Omaha World Herald.

So when Gahan checked the Lincoln Journal Star he was a little confused as to why Bohuslavsky was left off the Honorable Mention list after a successful rookie season.

The freshman finished with 36 hits, 35 RBIs and a .493 batting average with nine doubles and seven home runs. Three of those home runs came in one game, tying an NSAA Class C record.

Gahan called the Journal Star to ask why and received a pleasant surprise. Bohuslavsky wasn't list Honorable Mention because she had been selected All-State Second Team.

"Jordyn comes from a strong softball family," Gahan said. "Two older sisters were outstanding players for Aquinas. Jordyn is immensely talented and has a real quiet confidence about her. She has a great start to a potentially tremendous high school softball career."

As Gahan mentioned, Bohuslavsky comes from a family of successful softball players. Her older sisters Vanessa and Valerie were both on the 2018 team that finished with a 22-10 record.

But even they didn't earn Second Team All-State honors as a freshmen.