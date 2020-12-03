Freshman Bohuslavsky named to 2nd Team All-State

Aquinas head coach Paul Gahan was excited when he saw freshman Jordyn Bohuslavsky, sophomore Claire Wisnieski and senior Alli Hartman listed for postseason awards by the Omaha World Herald.
So when Gahan checked the Lincoln Journal Star he was a little confused as to why Bohuslavsky was left off the Honorable Mention list after a successful rookie season.
The freshman finished with 36 hits, 35 RBIs and a .493 batting average with nine doubles and seven home runs. Three of those home runs came in one game, tying an NSAA Class C record.
Gahan called the Journal Star to ask why and received a pleasant surprise. Bohuslavsky wasn't list Honorable Mention because she had been selected All-State Second Team.
"Jordyn comes from a strong softball family," Gahan said. "Two older sisters were outstanding players for Aquinas. Jordyn is immensely talented and has a real quiet confidence about her. She has a great start to a potentially tremendous high school softball career."
As Gahan mentioned, Bohuslavsky comes from a family of successful softball players. Her older sisters Vanessa and Valerie were both on the 2018 team that finished with a 22-10 record.
But even they didn't earn Second Team All-State honors as a freshmen.
"It was pretty exciting especially because I was a freshman," Jordyn said. "I didn't think I was going to get it, so it was exciting."
That fact has allowed Jordyn some trash talking opportunities with Vanessa and Valerie.
"I have bragging rights," she said jokingly.
The three-home run game was especially a highlight for Bohuslavsky. After that performance and hitting nearly .500 on the year, she had hoped to be named All-State but wasn't exactly expecting it.
"(That game) was super exciting," she said. "I was surprised that I did that. I had a higher batting average, and with tying the state record with three home runs, I thought I had a chance, but I didn't think I'd make it though."
Already a one-time All-State honoree, Bohuslavsky is looking to continue her improvement, earn more awards in the years to come and enjoy more team success.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDSports@lee.net
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!