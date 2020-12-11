Friday Sports Wrap: Janssen wins it on last second shot for Lady Vikes

Lakeview Girls 29: Aurora 28: Lakeview trailed by two with six seconds remaining and was forced to send Aurora to the line. A missed free throw turned into a memorable play for senior Reese Janssen.
Janssen grabbed the rebound then went the length of the floor for a layup and a foul with 0.1 second showing on the clock. She then sank the free throw to steal a win.
Janssen had nine points and Josie Bentz seven for a Lakeview squad that shot just 24% but also held Aurora to 26%.
Aurora 62, Lakeview Boys 48: The Vikings had their best shooting night of the year, converting nearly 50% and hitting six 3-pointers.
But on the defensive end, Lakeview sent Aurora to the line 23 times and the Huskies made 16 foul shots. The Vikings earned just six free throws.
Lakeview also committed seven more turnovers, 15-8. Kolby Blaser was the only Viking in double figures with 14 points.
#9 GICC 58, Scotus Girls 43: The Shamrocks held a 38-37 lead at the start of the fourth quarter but had also already been whistled for 10 fouls at that point. With the double bonus in their back pocket, the Crusaders forced the issue and went to the line 19 times in the final eight minutes. GICC sank 17 of those attempts and pulled away.
GICC junior Jenna Heidlek was a perfect 8 for 8 from the line in the fourth, 10 for 10 for the game and led all players with 19 points.
Janae Rush and Hailey Steffensmeier both scored 10 for SCC.
#10 Cross County Boys 73, Meridian 21: Cory Hollinger had 19 points and 15 of that total in the first half as the Cross County pressure produced turnovers and easy baskets that led to a 25-6 lead after the first quarter.
The Cougars forced nine first quarter giveaways, scored 14 points on those chances and grabbed six offensive rebounds that became six second-chance points.
Meridian was never in the game after the host Cross County start. Ten total Cougars scored in the game. Alex Noyd with 16 and Carter Seim with 10 joined Hollinger in double digits.
Cross County Girls 49, Meridian 28: The Cross County girls still haven't allowed 30 or more points in three games thanks to a press that forced early Meridian turnovers. The Cougars held a 22-5 lead after the first quarter and were never challenged the rest of the way. Erica Straman had 19 points and Shyanne Anderson 13 for the 3-0 Cross County girls.
Pierce 59, Boone Central Boys 44
Pierce 36, Boone Central Girls 22
St. Ed Boys 35, Palmer 33
Palmer 56, St. Ed Girls 12
#3 Clarkson/Leigh Girls 38, #2 BRLD 31
#1 BRLD 73, Clarkson/Leigh Boys 36
Wrestling
Nebraska City 49, Lakeview 25: Nebraska City won six of the first seven matches and led 32-6 before Owen Bargen finally stopped the run with a 9-2 win at 113. The Vikings were open at 220 and 285 and lost 160 and 170 by pin then 106 by technical fall.
Bargen, Landon Ternus, Andon Stenger, Kevin Dominguez and Logan Jaixen scored wins for Lakeview.
North Platte 57, Lakeview 12: Two more open weights plus four pins gave North Platte a 36-0 lead before Lakeview found its first match victory. Bargen, Pablo Tellez and Stenger ran off three straight wins for the Vikings but it was the only three Lakeview wins of the dual.
Raymond Central 63, Scotus 12: Scotus faced an uphill battle with four open weights then won just three head-to-head matches. Riley Eickmeier (160) and Sabastien Fritz (220) had pins while Ben Kamrath (170) won in a 3-0 decision.
Wahoo Neumann 48, Scotus 30: Eickmeier and Fritz were the only competitive winners, both picking up pins. Paul Littlefield (113), Spencer Wittwer (220) and Evan Ruskamp (285) all accpeted forfeits. The Shamrocks were open at three weight classes.
Scotus 46, Weeping Water 24: Incomplete lineups allowed just three head-to-head matches, and Scotus won two. Littlefield picked up a second period pin and Eickmeier scored a 17-9 major decision. Nine weights were decided by forfeit and two by double forfeit.
Conestoga 45, Scotus 21: Eickmeier, Fritz and Wittwer picked up Scotus wins. Eickmeier pinned his foe in one minute while Wittwer did the same with 12 seconds left in the second period. Fritz came out on top of a 12-6 decision. Kamrath accepted a forfeit for the other Shamrock win.
Omaha Concordia 40, Scotus 29: Littlefield, Eickmeier and Kamrath each had a Shamrock victory. Littlefield won an 8-1 decision, Eickmeier shut out his opponent in a 10-0 major and Kamrath was also 10 points better in a 12-2 major. Wittwer, Grant Neville and Rudy Brunkhorst all accepted forfeits.
Scotus was fifth out of six teams. Host Raymond Central went a perfect 5-0 and took the team title.
Aquinas at Wood River Invite: The Monarchs were the class of the field, scoring 253.5 team points, 96 more than runners-up Amherst. Jacob Kavan, Zach Zitek, Hunter Vandenberg, Christopher Nickolite, Nolan Eller and Reilly Miller each won gold medals.
Boone Central 42, Omaha Burke 39
Hastings 49, Boone Central 27
Howells-Dodge 36, Pender 29
Howells-Dodge 42, Scribner-Snyder 12
