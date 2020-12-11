Friday Sports Wrap: Janssen wins it on last second shot for Lady Vikes

Lakeview Girls 29: Aurora 28: Lakeview trailed by two with six seconds remaining and was forced to send Aurora to the line. A missed free throw turned into a memorable play for senior Reese Janssen.

Janssen grabbed the rebound then went the length of the floor for a layup and a foul with 0.1 second showing on the clock. She then sank the free throw to steal a win.

Janssen had nine points and Josie Bentz seven for a Lakeview squad that shot just 24% but also held Aurora to 26%.

Aurora 62, Lakeview Boys 48: The Vikings had their best shooting night of the year, converting nearly 50% and hitting six 3-pointers.

But on the defensive end, Lakeview sent Aurora to the line 23 times and the Huskies made 16 foul shots. The Vikings earned just six free throws.

Lakeview also committed seven more turnovers, 15-8. Kolby Blaser was the only Viking in double figures with 14 points.