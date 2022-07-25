Gabe Gauthier ushers in new era for East Butler football

When Gabe Gauthier thought about his career, one of his goals was to become a coach. A graduate of Kearney Catholic in 2007, he was a three-sport athlete playing football, basketball and track and field.

After graduating from Wayne State, he journeyed around the state teaching at McCook and Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer before joining East Butler last year.

He was a late addition to the football coaching staff last year, joining last July. A year later, Gauthier is now the new head football coach, replacing Shawn Biltoft who coached the team for two decades.

"Football was my favorite sport to play and I always thought that if I could have that type of coaching capacity with football, I thought that would be a goal of mine to aim for," Gauthier said. "For that to finally be happening, personally it's exciting for me and I think it's exciting for the school as well."

Gauthier takes over a program that is five years removed from winning a state championship. After a run of five straight playoff appearances from 2015-19, the Tigers have posted back-to-back winless seasons. It's last win came on Oct. 24, 2019.

"It's got a lot of tradition. We're talking about a school that won a state championship a few years back. There's this long tradition of hard work in these communities. It's not just the kids, it's the families as well. I think you see that in the sports here," Gauthier said. "You see that kids really want to try hard, not just showing up and going through the motions for them. It's kids that actually care about doing their best. When the chips are down, they really want to try and win. That to me, to be able to coach a group like that, that's something that really has me looking forward to this year."

Gauthier said last year was hard going 0-8, but he said he admired the players' fight through a challenging season.

"I think there's this tradition and there's a lot of expectations around here of kids are going to try their hardest. Families and parents are going to hold them accountable and I think for most of the season, you can really see that from our kids," he said.

"There were a lot of times where it would've been easy to close up shop and let it blow out and turn it to an even bigger blowout, but a lot of times our kids kept battling and kept trying to end the game on a high note."

While football is a physical sport, it's just as much as a mental sport, Gauthier said. He hopes to instill some positivity around the program as a new face after back-to-back winless seasons.

"It's hard to be a part of a lot of games when you're getting blown out. Mentally, that does a number on you. Morale wise, kids just think they're terrible. It's not a good season," he said. "Something I've been really trying to stress to these kids during our camp and practices this summer is that you got to look at it really there's a lot of reasons to think this is kind of a new chapter for East Butler football.

The Tigers moved to Class D-2 and will compete in a new district featuring Howells-Dodge, Humphrey Saint Francis, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Walthill and Winside. The new schedule provides a clean slate.

"That kind of opens up opportunities to play schools more your size, similar numbers on the sideline as you do," Gauthier said. "Just telling the kids that it's really an opportunity to see this as the last two years haven't been that great, haven't won a varsity game, but now they can look at this as a really new chapter for us. It's a chance for us to kind of mentally come in with a clean slate and hopefully head into those first couple games with a renewed sense of optimism and enthusiasm."

Being an assistant last year, Gauthier said, allowed him to jump right into practice without spending a week or two getting to know the players, who works well with other combinations on the offensive line and who are the leaders on the team. He said it allowed him to jump right into the job.

Gauthier said he's been asked by some of the players what he expects out of the season, but he said he thinks they're asking about the long-term outlook. For Gauthier, he said it starts small.

"We got to learn to crawl before we can walk so to speak. I know what the highs look like at East Butler, seeing the pictures and talking to the coaches," Gauthier said. "In order to get back to becoming a perennial playoff team, a team that everyone knows is going to be tough and be respectful, before we get to that we got to learn to take that day-by-day approach, have the right mentality and finally and hopefully break that losing streak.

"Once we start getting that first win and hopefully kids can start to see those results on the field and then we can slowly start to build back up to maybe bigger goals like making playoffs and pushing for a chance to get back to Memorial Stadium. Ultimately, it would be nice to do something like that, but really I'm just concerned with the day-to-day aspect of it and just trying to lay a good foundation this year that people can look at it and say you know what, this is the start of something new, but it's the start of something good too."