Gianna and Miriam Frasher, Jocelyn Stara medal at Aquinas Invite

Aquinas Catholic junior Gianna Frasher, sophomore Miriam Frasher and senior Jocelyn Stara medaled in their home invite Thursday at David City Golf Course in David City.

Gianna placed fifth with a mark of 20 minutes, 57.72 seconds. Miriam finished two places behind her sister with a mark of 21:03.18. Stara was the final medalist with a 15th-place time of 22:33.78.

The Monarch girls were the meet runner-up with 44 points. Wayne won the title with 27 points. Freshman Lydia Meysenburg clocked in at 22:46.29, good for 17th overall. Alexa Matulka crossed the finish line in 30th with a time of 24:11.78.

The Scout girls placed 12th in the meet. Hannah Gangwish posted the fastest time on the team with a mark of 25:59.11

Milford sophomore Lilly Kenning won the meet with a time of 20:34.34. Wayne had runners place second, third and fourth.

David City's top runner Thursday was junior Keaton Kloke, who placed 34th with a time of 19:41.81. Isaiah Coufal and Timothy Duke placed 42nd and 44th overall, respectively.

The Scout boys placed ninth and Aquinas ended the meet in 11th. Fort Calhoun won the meet and Seward senior Colin Standifer won the meet with a time of 17:04.25.

Aquinas Catholic competed in Tuesday's Centennial Conference meet at Pioneers Park in Lincoln. David City heads to Fairbury for the Southern Nebraska Conference meet on Thursday.

East Butler at Lincoln Lutheran Invite

The Tigers competed at Thursday's Lincoln Lutheran Invite at Pioneers Park in Lincoln. East Butler girls left the meet with three medalists.

Reese Kozisek raced to a ninth-place medal with a mark of 28:28.83. Malorie Spatz placed 13th crossing the line at 24:28.95. Haley Sebranek rounded out the medalists with a 15th-place time of 24:36.65.

East Butler finished the meet in fourth place with 51 points. Tri County girls won the team title with 40 points. Cornerstone Christian senior Brekyn Kok won the gold medal with a time of 20:49.73.

Lane Bohac earned a medal in the boys race for East Butler, placing 15th with a time of 19:20.97. Reece Kocian was the next fastest Tiger with a time of 20:35.89 as the team finished in eighth place.

Cornerstone Christian took home the title with 28 points. Senior Justin Sherman took home gold with a time of 17:17.41.

East Butler will compete at Camp Kateri in the McCool Junction Invite on Thursday.