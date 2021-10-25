Gianna, Miriam Frasher earn cross country state medals

KEARNEY - Aquinas Catholic cross country runners Gianna and Miriam Frasher have been clear in their goals this season. They wanted to qualify for state and medal.

That might seem like a tall task given their inexperience. Gianna is only a sophomore and Miriam is just a freshman.

However, they've been consistent in performance all season. Gianna entered Friday's NSAA Class D girls cross country championship with seven top-10s in eight meets and Miriam had six top-10s in seven meets.

Another top-10 finish was added to the tally as Gianna and Miriam Frasher finished eighth and ninth, respectively, to win the first girls cross country state medals for Aquinas in three years when Allie Frasher placed ninth in 2018.

Gianna posted a time of 20 minutes and 42.13 seconds and Miriam crossed the tape at 20:44.41.

For both, medaling at state was the culmination after months of hard work.

"It feels really good (to medal)," Miriam said. "Working through it all summer long, training together and it finally paid off."

"Months and months of training. It gets pretty nervous," Gianna said. "Am I going to pay that all off and actually do it? Yeah, we did, so it feels good."

Aquinas head coach John Svec said both Frashers seemed dialed in heading into the meet.

"I think they ran determined and not nervous," Svec said. "Now they will be those 'returning medalists' always talked about and that will be an incentive for them."

Miriam said she loved the course as it featured a few hills, and for Gianna, she said the race didn't quite go as planned.

"I thought I would be thinking about it and like stressing, but I was kind of just running scared because I didn't want people passing me," Gianna said.

Gianna didn't compete at districts for a state spot last year due to an untimely illness. Waiting a year was disappointing until making her first run with her sister also in the field.

After both pushed each other in training during the summer and in meets during the fall season, they both agreed that it felt poetic for both to finish back-to-back in the final order.

"We haven't really run together like a full race, but we did today, so that was pretty cool," Gianna said.

Along with the Gianna and Miriam, Jocelyn Stara competed for the second time at state as the Monarchs raced as a team.

Aquinas finished sixth in the final team standings with 67 points. Stara finished the meet Friday with a time of 24:23.92, good for 92nd place.

Svec praised the leadership role Stara exhibited this season for the Frashers as all three runners will be back next season.

"Jocelyn has been another 'big sister' presence for the Frashers this year, especially at state," he said. "Now, we have to build on this for next year."

Aquinas senior Xavier Fiala ran in his final high school cross country meet in Kearney in the Class D boys championship.

Fiala finished in 72nd place as he crossed the finish with a time of 19:22.80. After the meet, he said it felt great to compete at Kearney. Fiala had previously run in Kearney as part of the Aquinas contingent as a freshman and sophomore.

"I've been working up to four years for this moment and it just feels good to be finally done everything in this sport," Fiala said.

Svec said Fiala has been a great senior leader and set a good example. He was happy that Fiala got to end his year at Kearney.

Fiala, who recorded four top-20 finishes this season, reflected on ending another season, and this time, his career, in Kearney.

"I'm sad, but at the same time, I'm complete. Watching my team from freshman year all the way to this moment, I've never been more proud to be on this cross country team. To finish it and be my turn as a senior, it hasn't really registered in my head that I'm done yet."

Crofton sophomore Jordyn Arens was the individual champion. She and her teammates also raised the team trophy by edging Nebraska Christian 46-48. Ainsworth senior Tylan Schlueter was the boys gold medalist. Norfolk Catholic was the team champ with all three scoring runners 23rd or better.

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.