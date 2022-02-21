Girls Basketball: 'Rocks end Scouts' run

COLUMBUS - For the second straight season, David City faced Scotus Central Catholic in a girls basketball subdistrict final. Last year, Scotus won 36-33.

David City broke the school record with its 19th win of the season two nights earlier against Boone Central but couldn't keep the momentum rolling in a 49-33 loss to Scotus.

The defeat marked the end for five seniors, including Neely Behrns and Emily Johnson, the team's top two scorers. That duo combined for 28 points in their final game.

"That senior group is so special and have done so much this year. Just sad that's the way we went out," Scout head coach Sam Schlautman said. "I know we went out fighting, but to not be there in the fourth quarter and have a chance at the end of the game to tie it, win it, whatever, at least make it challenging right at the end was just unfortunate."

Scotus jumped out to a 6-0 lead thanks to Grace Mustard, but the Scouts ended the first quarter on a 12-2 run behind nine points from Emily Johnson.

Scotus answered with a 12-2 run of its own to take a 23-18 lead at halftime. The Shamrocks separated themselves in the third thanks to a 11-2 run. In total, the Scouts were outscored 33-12 in the middle frames. They finished the game with a season-low 16 rebounds and 15 turnovers.

The Shamrocks had three in double-figures. Freshman Emma Brezenski led the team with 15 points. Kaelyn Dierman recorded 11 of her 13 points in the second and third.

"The first half, offensively, we just wasted too many possessions with turnovers," Schlautman said. "Then third quarter, they went triangle-and-two, which teams have done, but Scotus' triangle-two is a lot more pressure than some of the triangle-twos we've seen, so they were obviously making it more difficult for Neely (Behrns) and Johnson to get shots. It was just tough in the third quarter. The turnovers in the first half made the difference."

The senior class of Behrns, Johnson, Lili Eickmeier, Emily Glodowski and Lydia Ockander were integral parts of two of the best seasons in school history. Over the last two years, the Scouts went 35-13.

"Those two (Behrns and Johnson) are special. We talked about it in the locker room. Lili, Glodowski and Lydia are just examples of people that put the team first night in and night out," Schlautman said. "They do a lot of the dirty work. They work their butts off. They are very selfless on offense, and so even though those three don't get noticed as much as Neely and Johnson do, it's impressive they come back to work every night knowing that what their role is and doing their role outstanding."

After the Scouts graduated six seniors last year, Schlautman said the general expectation was for a step back. The leadership of the seniors, and the work of the group overall, not only prevented that but made made this year's group one for the ages.

"They better know that us coaches are proud of them," he said. "It is very special even though it ended (tonight) how much they worked and how rewarding this season was."

Schlautman's message to the Scouts was that the defeat doesn't take away from what they achieved this season. The seniors have set a standard for the players returning.

"I told the young girls, next year you better see the work the seniors put in and you now know what it's going to take to be successful," he said. "That was really the bottom line was, thank the seniors for all they do, and I told the younger girls is that if they want to be successful, then they better do what these seniors have done for the last four years."

David City 49, Boone Central 35 (Feb. 15): Behrns carried the Scouts to victory in the subdistrict semifinals. She scored a season-high 25 points on 9 of 14 shooting along with seven rebounds.

Meagan Jahde and Johnson contributed with eight points each.

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.

