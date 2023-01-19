Girls basketball roundup: David City and Shelby-Rising City go 2-1 over week, East Butler 0-2

The girl's basketball teams of David City, East Butler and Shelby-Rising City each were all in action in the past week.

David City and Shelby-Rising City each played three games over the week with each team going 2-1. The East Butler Tigers played two games, dropping both in the busy week for girl's basketball.

David City

The Lady Scouts picked up their eighth win of the year Saturday after beating Fillmore Central 46-39.

David City managed to earn the win by outscoring Fillmore Central in the first and final quarters. In the second and third quarters, the two teams were even, each scoring 15.

In the first and fourth, David City outscored the Panthers by seven total points in a seven-point win.

Three players scored in double figures for the Scouts with Kambri Andel leading the team with 12. Meagan Jahde and Kamryn Behrns each scored 11. Jahde led the team with seven steals and also recorded eight rebounds while Behrns led with 11 rebounds.

David City lost their only game of the week at Cross County on Jan. 13.

The Scouts started strong out scoring the Cougars 8-5 in the opening quarter and taking a 17-13 lead into the half.

Cross County would close the game scoring 28-7 in the second half to not only take a lead but also secure a victory for the Cougars over the Scouts.

David City struggled down the stretch scoring five points in the third and two in the fourth as their lead dwindled away in the loss.

Jahde would lead the Scouts with 13 points and seven rebounds in their lone loss of the week.

The Lady Scouts picked up a 39-31 win over Raymond Central on Jan. 10 in their first game of the week.

Jahde led David City in points and rebounds scoring 11 and grabbing seven boards. A trio of Andel, Addison Kuhlman and Behrns each scored six. Behrns added six rebounds and three steals and Kuhlman led the team with three assists.

Avery Couch also contributed with five points and five assists, and Addison Rands pitched in with four points, two rebounds and two assists.

David City now sits at 8-5 overall after three games last week, the Scouts also played Shelby-Rising City Tuesday and will be back on the court Friday at Milford.

Shelby-Rising City

The Huskies won their seventh game of the year earning a 39-37 win over Nebraska Lutheran on Saturday.

Nebraska Lutheran was held to only three points in the opening quarter trailing 8-3 into the second. The Huskies' lead would then be cut to two heading into the half. Each team would combine for 26 points in the second half with Shelby-Rising City holding on to win by two.

Shelby picked up its first win of the week over Hampton. The Huskies lead throughout the game on Jan. 13, by outscoring the Hawks in the first three quarters.

Hampton was able to outscore the Huskies in the final quarter 11-8 but Shelby-Rising City's lead was already built and too large for the Hawks.

The Huskies shot 19% from the floor in a 24-point loss to Centennial on Jan. 10. Shelby-Rising City also had 18 turnovers and 13 fouls in the 48-24 loss.

Centennial outscored the Huskies in three out of four quarters by jumping out to a 14-5 lead after one and then growing that lead to 27-11 after a 13-6 second quarter. Shelby-Rising City outscored the Broncos 6-3 in the third before Centennial bounced back with an 18-7 score in the fourth.

Taya Pinneo led the Huskies with 11 points in the loss as Ava Larmon added six points while leading the team with five rebounds and an assist.

The 7-7 Huskies also played David City Tuesday and will face Dorchester today.

East Butler

The Tigers dropped their seventh game of the season on Jan. 12, falling by 17 to Dorchester.

Six players scored for the lady Tigers in the loss with Madison Dewitt leading with nine points on the night, Rylie Biltoft added six for East Butler.

Lillie Kriz, Morgan Havlovic, Carynn Bongers and Sierra Rhynalds all scored four in the loss.

The Knights managed to beat the Lady Tigers in convincing fashion on Jan. 10, 55-30.

East Butler played the Knights close in the opening quarter only trailing 6-9 heading into the second quarter. Nebraska Lutheran then went on to outscore the Tigers in the final three quarters 20-10, 16-10 and 10-7.

Five players scored for the Tigers with Bongers leading the way with 11 points on 3 for 7 shooting. Havlovic and Dewitt each added seven points. Havlovic made 25% of her shots as Dewitt shot 13%.

Kriz scored four points and Megan Janak added one.

The 6-7 Tigers also played Giltner Tuesday and will be back in action tonight on the road against Meridian.