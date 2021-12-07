Grady Belt - Shelby-Rising City Super Senior

Grady Belt has been involved in wrestling since preschool. His Dad and uncles all wrestled. Coming from a wrestling family, Belt said it just stuck with him his entire life.

"Growing up, we would always be wrestling," Belt said. "Me and my brother messing around, and I just kind of developed a love for wrestling and it just carried over the rest of my life."

Belt didn't know much back then other than he wanted to get better. Occasionally he enjoys looking back to those days and seeing how far he's come.

"You don't know much," he said. "You're just learning fundamentals, but I think it's interesting to see along the entire journey just kind of develop."

Dedication, showing up to practice, losing weight and a solid work ethic are what Belt says have been his keys to success. It's a daily grind, one that can't be missed or skipped if wins and medals are expected.

"I just think I enjoy more the challenge part of it," Belt said. "Obviously, it's a really hard sport that can beat you down, but I guess it's worth it in the end knowing you accomplished it all and finished it."

Admittedly, wrestling has nearly gotten the best of Belt at times. When midseason comes around and cutting weight has become a regular way of life, only the guy on the mat can truly know just what it takes. The support of family and friends helps remind him why he's out there.

"I know there's a lot of people (who have expectations) on me and want me to do good, so I just have to make the sacrifice more so for them," Belt said. "It means a lot more, not just to me, but to other people as well."

Last season, Belt reached the NSAA state wrestling championships for the first time after a 32-9 season. He fell just short of the medal matches when he lost in the consolation quarterfinals.

He was the lone SRC representative in Omaha. Belt said he hopes that isn't this case this season.

"It felt great being able to represent the school at state, but I'm hoping this year there could be a few others who tag along with me, hopefully, to build the program," he said.

When the going gets tough this season, Belt will draw on his trip to Omaha. There's nothing like being under the lights on the big stage.

"Just remembering how it felt after the loss when I was done, knowing I came just short," Belt said. "I'm just thinking of having a better mindset this year. Hopefully, I can overcome it and get a medal this year."

- SAM FICARRO

