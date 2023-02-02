A trio of Aquinas Catholic wrestlers took first at Dale Bonge Invite Saturday. Aquinas was also able to celebrate Grady Romshek earning his 100th win.

Romshek, Jakob Kavan and Calib Svoboda led the other 11 Monarchs the medaled by claiming gold. As a team, Aquinas also took first with 199 team points.

Romshek (33-2) received a bye in the first round of the 106-pound bracket. He would follow that up with three wins to claim gold, Jaxon Kearns of Gordon-Rushville would be Romshek's first win with a pinfall at 1:51.

Scotus Catholic Central's Hunter Brunkhorst would also fall in a 19-0 tech fall at 3:14 in the semifinal. In the first-place match, Romshek would claim gold over Layne Baker of St. Paul in a 9-0 major decision. With the wins, Romshek not only claimed gold but his 100th win also.

Jakob (34-5) beat Scotus' Mike Krienke via pin at 1:36 in the opening round of the 138-pound bracket. Jakob would then beat Landon Clarke of Kearney with another pin at 4:36.

Jakob continued his win streak into the semifinal with a 16-0 tech fall at 2:20 over Isaac Christoof Ashland Greenwood. He would then win his final match of the day in the first place match with a narrow 3-2 decision victory over Kyler Vincent of Gordon-Rushville.

Svoboda (27-4) claimed the 220-pound gold following three wins via pinfall. He would start the day by pinning Dylan Johnson of Kearney at 1:27 followed by a 31-second pin over Kearney's Aiden Newell.

Svoboda would win his last match of the day over Boone Central's Hank Hudson with a pin at 4:21.

Aquinas would have three more Monarchs finish in the top two as Zander Kavan, Jacob Moravec and Josiah Brezina all took home silver.

Zander (26-13) started the day with a loss in a 6-2 decision before bouncing back with four straight wins. His first win came in a 5-0 decision followed by a pin in 51 seconds in the third round. The fourth and fifth rounds would also end in wins for Zander with a 3-1 decision and a pin in 46 seconds.

Moravec (32-3) finished the day 2-1 with two wins to start the day. Opening the day with a pinfall victory at 1:09 followed by a win via a 5-2 decision.

Moravec would fall in the 152-pound first-place match by a 12-7 sudden victory.

Brezina (31-3) opened the day with four consecutive wins all coming from pins. He would start by picking up a pinfall victory at 1:40 in the first round before claiming a pin at 5:14 in the second.

In the 285-pound third round, Brezina won with a pin at 2:00 followed by a pin at 1:24 for his fourth win of the day. He would lose in the final round to secure silver via pinfall at 2:58.

Three more of the Monarch medalists took home bronze as Trent Mefford, Kelby Coufal and Adam Oltmer all took third.

Mefford (18-13) finished the day with three wins and one loss in the 120-pound bracket. He would win the first three bouts on pinfalls at 4:00, 4:38 and 32 seconds.

Mefford would lose his final bout due to a medical forfeit.

Coufal (34-3) went 4-1 on the day receiving a bye in the opening round and picking up a pinfall victory at 5:49.

Coufal's lone loss of the day was in a 4-1 decision, followed by a win by medical forfeit and a 5-0 decision in the 145-pound third-place match.

Oltmer (11-4) had all four matches end in pins starting with a pinfall victory at 1:08 to kick off the day.

Oltmer would lose his second match via pinfall at 5:37 followed by two wins for Oltmer with pins at 1:54 and 25 seconds in the 182-pound third-place match.

East Butler would also medal two at fourth place with Collin Hough and Tyler Kastl.

Hough (26-13) opened with a bye before finishing 3-2 Saturday.

Tyler (10-15) won one match on the day before losing his final three.

The final three medalists for Aquinas were Seth Hlavac (8-12), Sam Hilger (9-12) and Brady Junck (15-13) each taking fifth.

A few days prior to the Dale Bonge Invite the Monarchs took part in a dual against Fillmore Central on Jan. 26.

Aquinas would pull out a narrow 39-30 win in the dual as 8 Monarchs recorded wins.

Moravec picked up a 4-2 decision over Aiden Hinrichs, Oltmer beat Blake Nun with a pinfall at 3:02 and Svoboda beat Hunter Lukes via pin at 1:31.

Brezina won 3-0 over Markey Hinrichs as each Romshek and Symon Kastl each won on forfeits.

Mefford and Coufal were the final two victors for Aquinas. Mefford won via pin at 2:09 over Brenner McCann-Coen and Coufal beat Wyatt Rayburn in a 7-0 decision.

Aquinas wrestling will look to be back on the mats Saturday in the NSAA State Dual Championships. The Monarchs will look to repeat for a third straight time as dual state champions. Aquinas will look to face eight-seeded Cambridge in the opening round as the Monarchs claimed the one seed.