Greg Jahde steps down as East Butler boys basketball coach

East Butler boys basketball head coach Greg Jahde announced last week that he's stepping down after 11 seasons. The Tigers ended this season 8-15 after they lost to Riverside in the Class D1-3 subdistrict semifinals on Feb. 22.

Jahde said family was the biggest factor in his decision. His daughter, Meagan, is a freshman and played on the Blue River softball and David City girls basketball teams. His son, Trevin, is in sixth grade.

Jahde explained that he didn't expect Meagan to have a starting role with the Scouts. She played in every game and was the team's third-leading scorer at 5.4 points per game. Megan also had 4.8 rebounds per game and 2.5 steals per game.

"I discovered real early into the season that I really missed being at her games. I just thought this was going to be a good time to step down. We have a young squad here that I worked with this year and most of the guys will be back next year," Jahde said. "I taught them about everything I could teach them this year, and I think whoever fills in next year is going to inherit a team with a lot of experience. It's always been something that I wanted to do when the time was right to leave the next coach with something to work with."

Jahde's record at East Butler was 91-165. From 2016-22, the Tigers went 75-68 including reaching two district finals, one in 2017 and the other in 2020. While it was difficult for him to step away, Jahde said, in his heart, he knows it's the right decision.

"You only get so many years with your kids to sit and enjoy watching them play the games they love to play. But also in my head, I realized that I do still love coaching. I feel like I still have a lot to offer through the game. That kind of tore me a little bit," he said. "I know I'm going to miss the coaching aspect of it all. I'll still hang around the program a little bit, but me stepping down is going to allow me to go and enjoy watching my kids play, and I know they'll enjoy having me there at the games. Deep down, I know it's absolutely the right decision."

The Tigers, Jahde said, knew he was leaning towards stepping down at the end of the season. He indicated that to them before this season, adding that he contemplated stepping down last year.

"We kind of had a heart-to-heart discussion when the game was over. I've already had a couple boys step in my office and they totally understand why I'm doing what I'm doing," Jahde said. "They absolutely support it. They've told me that. They get life. It's awesome to see and I totally appreciate that."

Jahde said he'll be involved in conversations for the next head coach, but he will not be the one to make the final decision.

"We'll sit down as an administrative team involving the superintendent and the principals and myself and my assistant athletic director. We'll sit down and talk," Jahde said. "We'll try to come up with the best possible candidate for the situation and kind of go from there."

Although he's leaving the hardwood, Jahde will remain the head coach of Blue River. In the fall, Meagan batted .393 with an on-base-plus-slugging-percentage of .986. She broke the program record with 31 stolen bases last season, en route to being named All-Southern Nebraska Conference and Lincoln Journal Star Class B All-State Honorable Mention.

He's very much looking to the next three years of her high school athletic career and watching her continue to improve.

"I'm happy," Jahde said. "I'm at peace to go and sit and enjoy watching her make those improvements, maybe be able to help her a little bit along the way myself as well."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.

