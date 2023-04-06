East Butler senior Haley Klement picked up right where she left off last season. After qualifying for state in the high jump, Klement earned a gold medal in the same event at the Tigers' first meet of the season.

The senior posted a high jump of 5 feet, 2 inches better than Yutan's Kylie Krajicek and McKenna Jones. Lillie Kriz and Morgan Havlovic also medaled in the event placing fifth and sixth, respectively, with a mark of 4-6.

Alex Pierce led the Tiger boys in the field events with a silver medal in the long jump. Pierce recorded a mark of 19 feet, 2.75 inches. Cade Hosier of Elmwood-Murdock won the event at 19-5.5.

Ryan Sullivan earned a bronze in the triple jump with a mark of 39-7. The junior finished 7 inches back of Hosier.

Camryn Kocian and Sierra Rhynalds took home bronze in the long jump and shot put, respectively. Kocian jumped 15-5 and Rhynalds threw the shot put ball 32-4.

Carynn Bongers and Sydney Pernicek placed in the discus throw. Bongers' toss went for 96-10, good for fourth. Pernicek posted a mark of 92-2 for sixth.

Dylan Klement earned a medal in the boys discus with a sixth-place toss of 108-8.

The East Butler girls had eight relays medal. The 400-meter and 800 sprint took home silver medals.

Meagan Janak, Haley, Kocian and Miranda Strizek completed the 400 in 54.04 seconds, finishing only behind Yutan's winning time of 53.86.

In the 800 sprint, Kocian, Janak, Maddie Marsh and Haley crossed the finish line in 2 minutes, 6.11 seconds. Yutan won the event by nearly three seconds.

The Tigers placed third in the yard shuttle hurdle with a time of 43.08 seconds and fourth in the 800 relay at 1:52.03.

Rylie Biltoft, Reese Kozisek, Nevayla Hilton and Malorie Spatz recorded a 3200 time of 11:36.3 for fourth place. Cornerstone Christian won the race at 11:09.54.

In the two distance medleys, East Butler placed fourth and fifth. Hilton, Mackennah Spatz, Malorie and Kozisek finished in fourth at 14:59.3. Lindsey Prochaska, Leah Bongers, Strizek and Biltoft completed the race in fifth at 5:09.67.

Strizek, Haley, Marsh and Mackennah raced the 1600 relay for a time of 4:45.92, good for fifth best.

The Tiger boys placed four relays with the yard shuttle hurdle placing the highest in fourth with a time of 46.36 seconds.

Sullivan, Carson Borgman, Kaleb Palik and Pierce combined to finish the 800 sprint medley in fifth with a time of 1:47.21. Yutan finished in first at 1:41.9.

In the distance medley, Reid Glasshoff, Pierce, Anthony Sesemann and Rocco Hageman posted a fifth-place time of 13:01.37.

Allen Wachal, Reid, Kale Glasshoff and Sesemann placed sixth in the 3200 relay with a time of 8:32.73.

East Butler finished the meet in fifth place with 93 points. Yutan won the meet with 253 points and Douglas County West was the runner-up at 158 points.

"I was really pleased with the team effort. We had a nice start to the season. There were a lot of good marks. Alex (Pierce) and Ryan (Sullivan) posted some good marks in the jumps," Tigers head coach Dale Nielsen said. "Carynn (Bongers) and Sierra (Rhynalds) threw personal bests and Haley had a nice win in the high jump. On the track, Reese Kozisek, Camryn Kocian, Alex Pierce and Rylie Biltoft had some excellent relay splits. We got everyone involved and it was a good start to the season."

East Butler competed Wednesday (after print deadline), at the Malcolm Invite.