Hartman scores twice in state win

Libbie Brezenski had a hat trick, fellow junior Lacie Hartman scored twice and the Scotus Central Catholic girls won at state for the first time since 2017 in a 5-1 final over Grand Island Northwest on May 11. Scotus had the first four before allowing a free kick bender in just after halftime.

Brezenski scored the first one and the last two and increased her season total to 22. It was her second hat trick in the past four matches and her third of the season. Hartman only had two all season before putting Scotus up 2-0 and 3-0.

The Shamrocks struggled to connect passes and create offense early, and weren't great in the passing game all day, but had the players that could capitalize when the moments arrived.

Libbie opened the scoring in the 19th minute on a pass from younger sister Emma Brezenski that put her on a diagonal run into the box. She had a step on the defense but didn't have time to get much of a clean shot when keeper Letacia Rego-Gaussmann came forward.

But while that cut down the angle, it didn't cut down the power Brezenski put behind her attempt. The force took the ball off a kick save from Rego Gaussmann and backwards into the net.

Scotus then put the game away in a two-minute span on two from Hartman and Libbie's second of the afternoon. Hartman scored in the 31st and 33rd minutes followed by Libbie just seconds later. Although Hartman had only scored twice before Wednesday, she suddenly looked like Leo Messi. The first was a liner off Rego Gaussman's shoulder then off the post and in. Just about a minute later she used touch and faked out the defense for a tap-in.

"We've been practicing finishing a lot since Saturday, and that definitely helped for sure," Hartman said. "Coach said, 'We're shooting, we're finishing, we're making finesse shots.' Those were huge points at practice."

Freshman Izzie Kadavy found Libbie in the box moments later and she fired it in for a 4-0 lead.

Northwest earned a free kick along the edge of the penalty area in the 42nd minute and took the zero off the board just after halftime. Lexie Lillenthal snuck a shot just over the leaping fingertips of Scotus keeper Faith Weber. Libbie responded six minutes later on a through ball from Emma she tucked into the left corner on a breakaway.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.

