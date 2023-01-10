Hayden Schmit captures gold at Norm Manstedt Invite, Scouts place fourth

COLUMBUS - David City's Hayden Schmit continued his stellar freshman campaign Saturday at the 53rd Norm Manstedt Invitational at Central Community College-Columbus.

Schmit went 2-1 in pool play Friday, earning a spot in Saturday's 106-pound championship bracket. The freshman made quick work with a 45-second pin of Centennial's Kasten Ruether in the quarterfinals and a 38-second fall of Syracuse's Carter Wander.

That set up a matchup with Battle Creek's Ryan Stusse Jr. in the final. The two met on Dec. 17 in the Logan View-Dan Mowinkel Invite final, a match Stusse Jr. won by fall.

On Saturday, Schmit avenged that defeat with a pin of the Battle Creek sophomore at 2 minutes, 34 seconds.

"It's crazy. Freshman," Schmit said. "Just felt weird first time being here."

Schmit said described the adjustments he made facing Stusse Jr. for the second time.

"Just do better on bottom," Schmit said. "Don't get rode and don't get caught in a bad position."

Schmit improved to 14-3 after a 5-1 meet. He recorded four falls and one major decision. The freshman earned his second gold medal of the season and he's placed at least third in all four meets.

"So far it's going good," Schmit said. "Haven't wrestled bad so far, so that's good."

Scouts head coach Tahner Thiem said he's not surprised by Schmit's success.

"For him to come into the high school ranks like he has, he may have surprised some people but I'm not surprised," Thiem said. "Just the quality of wins I saw him get as an eighth grader, early in the year as a freshman. He's done great for us."

Schmit was the lone gold medalist for the Scouts as they placed fourth with 118.5 points. They finished 0.5 points back of third-place Valentine. Lincoln East won the meet with 260 points.

Kendall Schindler, Brayden Johnson and Barrett Andel took home bronze medals. Keaton Kloke finished in fourth, Brittin Valentine placed fifth, Chase Krafka ended the meet in seventh and Daren Vodicka and Jace Rerucha completed the two-day tournament in eighth.

"High Plains Invite is always one we circle on our schedule as probably one of the toughest tournaments for us and really probably statewide," Thiem said. "We lost out on third by half of a point, but I'm really impressed with how well our guys competed this weekend. All in all, we had a lot of things that big matches, big pins went our way."

Schindler (14-4) went 6-1 over the two days at 113. The junior went 4-0 in pool play with two falls and two wins by decision. In Saturday's quarterfinal, Schindler defeated Boone Central's Gavin Mauch by a 15-1 major decision.

The junior recorded two three-point nearfalls, one two-point nearfall, two takedowns, one escape and one reversal. Battle Creek's Ayden Wintz pinned Schindler, sending him to a third-place bout against High Plains' Hudson Urkoski.

Schindler shut out Urkoski 11-0 on a trio of three-point nearfalls and one reversal. The Norm Manstedt Invite was Schindler's third straight bronze medal of the season.

Johnson (13-4) tallied six wins in seven matches. He reached the 132 semifinals with a 13-0 major decision against Syracuse's Peyton DeMello. The junior posted three three-point nearfalls, one takedown and one reversal.

Brenden Bolling of Pierce defeated Johnson 10-2 in the semifinals. Johnson bounced back in the third-place match with a 2-0 victory over Columbus' Laitenn Braithwait. A reversal with 1:24 left in the match was the deciding tally of the bout.

Andel (14-5) saw his arm raised following four of his six matches. The senior pinned Oakland-Craig's Tristen Coates in 2:44. After a 14-3 defeat to Bolling in the semis, Andel defeated Lincoln East's Landon Spivey 7-4 to claim bronze.

Spivey led Andel 3-2 entering the third period, but the Scouts senior recorded an escape, takedown and a two-point nearfall in a span of 1:06 to defeat the Class A state qualifier.

Schindler, Johnson and Andel are among the Scouts returning state qualifiers looking to get back to Omaha.

"They're just dedicated to the weight room. They're very coachable. They listen to our staff. Great leaders. This is their thing," Thiem said. "This is what they like to do is wrestle. Their hard work is paying off. They're finally able to go cash that check is what we call it."

Kloke (9-3) finished in fourth at 120. He pinned Boone Central's Peyton Westerman in the first round before losing to Schuyler's Brayan Romero 4-2 to conclude pool play.

Kloke advanced to the semifinals following a 6-4 decision over Lincoln East's Noah Ingwersen. The junior entered the third period tied 2-2, but he scored two reversals including the match-clinching one with 15 seconds remaining.

Columbus state medalist Brenyn Delano took down Kloke by a 16-4 major decision, setting up a rematch with Romero for bronze. The Schuyler senior secured a 3-1 win.

Valentine (11-5) went 4-2 with the freshman's only two losses coming against Class A state champion, Columbus' Adrian Bice, and Class A state qualifier, Lincoln East's Joshua Shaner.

In pool play Friday, Valentine defeated Kearney Catholic's Clay Rasmussen by an 18-2 tech fall and he pinned Adams Central's Matthew Mousel in 2 minutes.

After a quarterfinal defeat against Shaner on Saturday, the freshman earned a 49-second fall against Centennial's Garrison Schernikau and a 6-5 win against York's Emmitt Dirks. Valentine took down Dirks twice and scored a reversal.

Krafka (4-7) posted three falls. He defeated Wahoo's Trevor Beavers by fall at 2:58 and Schuyler's Daniel Garcia at 3:05. After two losses on Saturday, the senior ended the day with a five-minute pin of Lincoln East's Jase Frost in the 285 seventh-place match.

Rerucha (5-5) earned his second medal of the season in his first matches since Dec. 3. The sophomore earned falls against Brady Braniff of Tekamah-Herman at 5:17 and Austin Imler of Adams Central in 57 seconds on Friday.

All four of Rerucha's defeats came against state qualifiers in Lincoln East's Cole Toline, Columbus' Caydn Kucera, Valentine's Gavin Sandoz and York's Hudson Holoch.

Vodicka (10-10) earned two wins Friday with a pin of teammate Mason Prothman in 53 seconds and a 6-4 decision over Valentine's Nicklous Ohlmann. The freshman trailed 4-3 with 1:45 remaining. He escaped 11 seconds later to tie the match at 4-4. With 41 seconds left, Vodicka took down Ohlmann to seal the victory.

David City will kick off the second half of the season Thursday with the Butler County Duals against Aquinas Catholic and East Butler. It'll then compete in the Cross County Invite on Saturday.

Thiem said they've had state medalists who didn't place at Manstedt. He said it's great to see given that some on the outside may have viewed this David City team as going through a transition with mostly underclassmen.

"At the halfway point, I just think we just can't be complacent," Thiem said. "I think they've exceeded expectations so far compared to what we came out at the beginning of the year, but I think we can become complacent and not get better every day because other teams are going to get better every day. We need to get better every day."

David City girls

The Scouts competed in the Norm Manstedt Girls Invite on Thursday with three wrestlers placing.

Laylani Kasik (12-5) was the team's lone medalist. She finished seventh at 155 following a 3-2 meet. Kasik opened the meet with a pair of falls, pinning Quad County Northeast's Darly Garcia in 13 seconds and York's Jessah Linden in 2:58.

After defeats in the quarterfinals and in the consolation semifinals, Kasik shut out Crofton-Bloomfield's Jaisie Janssen 3-0 on a three-point nearfall with 1:06 remaining in the second period.

Sidnee Busch (9-9) finished the night in 14th at 145 posting two wins. Busch pinned Lakeview's Taitum Klug in 1:59 to open the day and she earned her second fall in the second round of the consolation bracket against Lyons-Decatur Northeast's Katharine Tolle at 4:36.

Cally Schmid (5-7) placed 15th with her lone win coming in the 155-pound 15th-place match against Quad County Northeast's Darly Garcia. Schmid won with a fall at 2:59.

David City will take the mat next on Friday at the Schuyler Girls Invite.