Hilger named All-American at NWU

In the final, NWU finished in eighth place with a team time of 3:52.831, nine seconds behind the winners SUNY Geneseo. Hilger ran the second-fastest leg on the team with a time of 57.551.

Hilger never expected to reach a national final in her college career let alone in her freshman year.

"It was just really cool to progress throughout the season with the same group of girls," she said. "Slowly, we started to realize how much potential we had, so it was awesome to see that kind of breakthrough when it needed to at the last couple meets. We did what we needed to do in prelims and then we made it to finals. I can't explain the feeling. It was great."

Wesleyan sprint coach Derrick McKenzie recruited Hilger and was impressed with her from the moment she stepped on campus.

"She was always very consistent with how she performed," McKenzie said. "That consistency allowed us to feel confident in leading her off in our four-by-four relay. When you run at a NCAA national championship, and run 3:48, you must know what you are getting from your leadoff leg."

Hilger started the season on the relay team for indoor, but an injury created an opening on the outdoor team. The support of her teammates helped her acclimate to her new role.