Hilger named All-American at NWU

The pandemic disrupted everyone's lives, but one of the biggest groups to be impacted were student-athletes, specifically those 2020 Nebraska high school seniors that were denied a spring season.
Former Aquinas Catholic sprinter Ella Hilger was one of those unfortunate victims in 2020. Although she had a college program awaiting her at Nebraska Wesleyan, Hilger came to campus a year removed from competition.
While it wasn't an ideal situation, Hilger was motivated to step into a new program and contribute immediately. That mindset led her to becoming an All-American in her first year as a member of the women's 1600-meter relay.
"I trained really hard in the summer," Hilger said. "I knew that I was hungry for what I didn't get my senior year. I wanted to prove that I still had my abilities when I got to college."
Hilger and three teammates made the 1600 relay final last month in Greensboro, N.C. at the 2021 NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
The relay team featured Hilger, junior Reagan Janzen and seniors Aspen Rolfes and Camryn Larsen. In the preliminaries, the Prairie Wolves posted a time of 3 minutes, 48.59 seconds which was the fourth-fastest time in program history.
Hilger was the lead runner for the event and posted the fastest time on the team running the 400 in 56.681 seconds. NWU placed seventh in the prelims and qualified for the final.
In the final, NWU finished in eighth place with a team time of 3:52.831, nine seconds behind the winners SUNY Geneseo. Hilger ran the second-fastest leg on the team with a time of 57.551.
Hilger never expected to reach a national final in her college career let alone in her freshman year.
"It was just really cool to progress throughout the season with the same group of girls," she said. "Slowly, we started to realize how much potential we had, so it was awesome to see that kind of breakthrough when it needed to at the last couple meets. We did what we needed to do in prelims and then we made it to finals. I can't explain the feeling. It was great."
Wesleyan sprint coach Derrick McKenzie recruited Hilger and was impressed with her from the moment she stepped on campus.
"She was always very consistent with how she performed," McKenzie said. "That consistency allowed us to feel confident in leading her off in our four-by-four relay. When you run at a NCAA national championship, and run 3:48, you must know what you are getting from your leadoff leg."
Hilger started the season on the relay team for indoor, but an injury created an opening on the outdoor team. The support of her teammates helped her acclimate to her new role.
"They were really supportive and encouraging," Hilger said. "They really wanted me to know that I worked the same as they did. I worked just as hard and I deserve to be there with them. I would say that was the biggest thing."
McKenzie noted Hilger's improvement throughout the season helped the team reach the final at nationals.
"Not only was she consistent but she was consistently got better as the year progressed," he said. "Being able to lead off a four-by-four with a 56 (second) high, 57 low was something she could do on a regular basis at the end of the year. Her improvement from high school was remarkable."
Hilger was named an All-American for her role on the relay team this season, a honor she hopes to springboard into bigger accomplishments.
"It's a crazy feeling," she said. "It makes me feel even more motivated for the seasons to come knowing that I was able to achieve that my freshman year. It drives me to want to achieve more in my college track career. It's just pretty cool. I'm excited about it."
While racing at Aquinas, she learned that anything is possible. That mindset has helped her at Wesleyan.
"Aquinas showed me that if you work for something, it is achievable," Hilger said. "Nothing is out of reach. My coach, (Tony) Smith at Aquinas, made sure that I knew that all throughout high school. I think that's something that really carried me in my success in my college career so far."
McKenzie said the sky is the limit for Hilger. He believes she has the capability to earn more All-American honors. Her experience will be important for the Prairie Wolves with half of the 1600 relay team graduating.
"She is going to be vital for that group going forward," he said. "I expect her to take on that leadership role with ease."
McKenzie said Hilger needs to continue to work on her pure speed and strength.
"Improving that 200 (meter) speed will be crucial in her development if she wants to get down to 55s (seconds) and beyond," he said. "We've had many national caliber sprinters over the past six years that have individually placed at the national championship. We never like to make guarantees, but that possibility is there for her in the future."
With a year under her belt, Hilger said she's more comfortable and has set clear goals for next season.
"I just want to keep getting faster; keep working," Hilger said. "Just seeing what I did this year and working even harder the next years to achieve more and hopefully keep doing what I've been doing."
